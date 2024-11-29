‘I’m Still In Shock!’: Martin Lawrence Stuns Former ‘Martin’ Co-Star Tichina Arnold with a Surprise Reunion an Fans are Left Speechless

Decades after the finale episode of the “Martin” show, comedians Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold reunited on another hit comedy sitcom. The two have casually reunited over the years in other films and on red carpets.

This time, each of their roles is very much different than Pam and Martin — but just like in old times, when these two link up, they give fans nostalgic feelings.

Sort of.

Arnold not only stars as Cedric the Entertainer’s wife on the CBS series “The Neighborhood,” but she was recently tapped to direct an episode during the seventh season.

Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

To celebrate the final day of filming for his onscreen spouse, Cedric reached out to Martin, his former Def Comedy Jam crony and her onetime boss, to surprise Arnold.

The “Bad Boys” box office star detailed what happened on his Instagram, writing, “When I got the call from my brotha @cedtheentertainer to surprise @tichinaarnold on the final day of her directing an episode of @theneighborhood I had to do it! So proud of you and everything you continue to do. Much love #family.”

In addition, Lawrence shared a video that showed him walking in onto set while Ced looked as if he was filming a gambling scene before shouting, “Hold on, Tichina … I want my money.”

Acting as though he didn’t know the gag, the “Kings of Comedy” star turned around to Lawrence and said, “What you doing here, man? This the wrong show.”

Within seconds, the cast and crew erupted in laughter and handclaps.

In the comment section, a shocked Arnold could not stop chatting.

“I’m still in shock. Love you, man,” she wrote in one post. Adding in another, “Thank you again Ceddy! @cedtheentertainer You made a moment in time of my life’s journey I will NEVER forget. Love & respect to you both. Just wow. God is great.”

“Soooo… THIS happened today on my last day of directing an episode of @theneighborhood. It’s very hard to surprise me but @cedtheentertainer REALLY shocked me with this one,” Arnold continued a separate post, featuring an Instagram video from her perspective. “Love these 2 amazing men for life. Wow. Just wow. @martinlawrence.”

Fans flooded Arnold’s comment section with fire emojis and words of joy to see the two together again.

“Awww!! Inch High Private Eye & Phony Braxton together again!!! Love it!” one person commented.

Invoking more of the names they called each other, another wrote, “Beadie B and Ole Marty Mar!”

A third comment said, “I love this sooooo much! Awesome! That’s Legacy rt there!”

Martin Vs Pam 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yzSF3BfDft — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) September 22, 2024

Someone else wrote, “I love how close you guys have remained” as another fan rhetorically asked, “Why yall got us in here cutting onions. cuz why yall feel like family. the 90’s really felt like home.”

Looking at the bond that they shared, one fan added, “Some people will never again be friends… #foreverfamily Congratulations Tichina! We all love and are proud of you!”

This is not the first time that Lawrence and Arnold reconnected since the series finale on May 1, 1997.

In 2022, the entire living “Martin” cast mates reunited on BET+ for a special hosted by Affion Crockett. They all gathered in what looked to be the set of the radio personality Martin Payne’s apartment, the tableau where much of the show was shot.

In addition to Lawrence and Arnold, Tisha Campbell and Carl Anthony Payne II attended the reunion. Missing was their late co-star, Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

This would not be the last time they all gathered.

The quartet gathered again in 2024 at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a mockup of the Detroit apartment and announced the nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

During the skit, they joked about “Martin” never being nominated or winning an Emmy despite having 132 episodes and being in syndication.

The show ended after five seasons, which many attributed to the sexual assault lawsuit Campbell filed against Lawrence. However, Arnold believes the business got to Lawrence’s head after he became executive producer of “Martin.”

“Martin, unfortunately, you know, show business at a certain point in his life got the best of him and when that happens, you see it happening and there’s nothing you could do about it,” she explained in a 2018 episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” docuseries.

“You just pray for that person. It’s almost like watching a car crash that you can’t stop,” she added.

The reunion special and Emmy clip didn’t seem to quench the thirst of fans longing for a real spinoff.

For now, they may have to revel in these occasional pop-ups due to the “Run Tell Dat” comedian and other cast members going on record to say that there won’t be a traditional reboot of the show. Some, like Tisha Campbell, noted that it wouldn’t be the same to return without one of the show’s beloved characters, Tommy, played by Thomas Mikal Ford.

However, Lawrence has hinted at a different type of spinoff, similar to Will Smith’s “Bel-Air,” which airs on Peacock.

Lawrence is currently working on a drama based on the early teen years of his character called “Young Martin.” According to Deadline, the hourlong series from his production company RunTelDat will follow the “origin story centering on Martin Payne, a charismatic teenager navigating the complexities of transitioning from youth to adulthood.”

There’s no word on if the show will hit the television networks and streaming platforms or if any of the original cast will be asked to come and star in it.

All fans know is that they are anxious to see something from the comedic actor and would be elated if Arnold was also starring opposite the comic giant.