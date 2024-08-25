‘Her BFF Caused the Show Ending’: Tichina Arnold Ignites Fiery Debate with Bold Claims About Martin Lawrence Being the Fall of ‘Martin’

Martin Lawrence‘s run as the titular character on the 1990s sitcom “Martin” ended on a sour note. The popular Fox program limped through a final fifth season following conflict among cast mates.

“Martin” aired for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. In addition to Martin Lawrence, the main cast included Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and the late Thomas Mikal Ford.

Arnold played Pamela “Pam” James on the show. In a resurfaced clip from a 2018 episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” docuseries, she spoke about life behind the scenes and the drama that took place.

“We had an amazing thing on ‘Martin,’” she began. “We came to work to laugh every day. Like, Martin’s comedic brilliance was, you know, intoxicating.”

She went on to add, “Unfortunately … Martin … you get to a certain place in stardom where he is no longer part of the cast, but he was the executive producer, so that distance started being created between the two. The network has a lot to do with that as well. They take care of the star and everybody else is a piece of s–t. That’s just how it goes down. You embrace being a piece of s–t.”

Arnold went on to suggest that show business “got the best” of Martin Lawrence.

“Martin, unfortunately, you know, show business at a certain point in his life got the best of him,” she says. “And when that happens, you see it happening and there’s nothing you could do about it. You just pray for that person. It’s almost like watching a car crash that you can’t stop.”

Arnold then touched on her friend Campbell’s exit, describing it as something she understood the actress “had to do.”

A clip from Arnold’s “Uncensored” segment resurfaced on the Golden Era Stories Instagram account. The video triggered various responses from “Martin” fans. Some people agree that Martin Lawrence’s ego caused the classic TV series to end in an unsatisfying way.

A resurfaced video of Tichina Arnold (left) discussing Martin Lawrence (right) and behind-the-scenes drama on the “Martin” show has fans debating who is to blame for the 1990s-era series coming to an end. (Photos: @tichinaarnold/Instagram, @martinlawrence/Instagram)

“When the intro to ‘Martin’ switched up to him having the ‘huge head’ and saying ‘I’m The Man,’ we all know he was starting to feel himself. Lol. I’m not surprised by anything she said,” one Instagram user commented, referring to Arnold.

Someone else wrote, “His co-stars should not have been treated that way. Yes, he was the star but all the characters brought so much to the show. The network should have done better.” In contrast, a Martin Lawrence backer posted, “Martin is our dude. Y’all need to let that old stuff go. I still watch Martin. Stay blessed.”

Another person claimed, “No her BFF was the cause of the show ending.”

Arnold has had a longtime friendship with fellow “Martin” alumna Campbell, who starred as Gina Waters-Payne.

Campbell left “Martin” in November 1996 and filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and other show producers two months later. Campbell cited “intolerable” work conditions related to alleged unwanted sexual advances as well as verbal abuse by Lawrence. He denied the allegations.

Following a settlement, Campbell returned to “Martin” for the last two episodes of the series. However, she did not appear on screen with Lawrence during the final shows. They reconciled in 2022 for the “Martin: The Reunion” special on BET along with Arnold and Payne.

“I love Tisha,” Lawrence told GQ in January 2020. “I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.” That same month, Lawrence also posted on Instagram, “I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be!”

Campbell addressed reconnecting with Lawrence during a sit-down interview with “CBS Mornings” in 2022 to promote “Martin: The Reunion.” Host Gayle King asked Campbell about settling past issues with the stand-up comedian.

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings. And so we concentrated mostly on that,” Campbell responded.

Lawrence recently linked back up with Will Smith for 2024’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment of the “Bad Boys” film franchise. Campbell stars on the Bounce TV sitcom “Act Your Age.” Arnold will return to voice Rochelle on the upcoming animated “Everybody Still Hates Chris” reboot.