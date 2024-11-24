‘He Ruined His Own Ending’: Resurfaced Photos from ‘Martin’ Finale Have Fans Flipping the Script After Years of Blaming Tisha Campbell’s Lawsuit Against Martin Lawrence

Fans of the beloved ’90s sitcom “Martin” have been examining the circumstances around the hit show’s questionable ending after some discussions online.

It began after a couple of simple X threads that brought up the sexual harassment lawsuit Tisha Campbell-Martin filed against the show’s star, Martin Lawerence, which contributed to its end in 1997. The lawsuit and its aftermath have left a complex legacy among fans who believe they never got a complete ending.

Fans are torn on who to blame for the end of “Martin”: Martin Lawrence or Tisha Campbell. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET)

On Nov. 18, an unrelated post read, “What TV Show had the worst ending?” which once again led to a rehashed conversation about the “Martin” legacy.

Several replies agreed that the Fox sitcom’s ending left much to be desired, and some detailed why.

This person placed the blame on Campbell. “Only because Tisha Campbell filed a lawsuit against Martin, the producers & HBO after she accused him of sexual harassment.”

Only because Tisha Campbell filed a lawsuit against Martin, the producers & HBO after she accused him of sexual harassment. https://t.co/ySwpCpX0uB — Blanco Tarantino TV, LLC (@BlancoTarantino) November 22, 2024

One follower posted, “Y’all too young to recall Gina (Tisha Campbell) had a very limited role after leaving the show due to sexual harassment and abuse claims by her and the cast from Martin. That was part of the reason for the ending.”

Another user posed the question if “Tisha Campbell lying to Martin, or has sh-t just changed?”

However, some believe Lawrence played a heavy role in the demise of his own show.

“Imagine all these insults and fights because I said Tisha Campbell was being sexually harassed by big-headed Martin,” questioned one individual.

Another said, “It was ruined by Martin’s weird obsession with Tisha Campbell that gave us this ending. They are in two separate rooms in this scene and that’s sad. Like, he ruined his own ending.”

It was ruined by Martin's weird obsession with Tisha Campbell that gave us this ending. They are in two separate rooms in this scene and that's sad. Like, he ruined his own ending. https://t.co/uAfyvoIbXr — 𝘏𝘢𝘣𝘢 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘣𝘢!!🪭🩷🌺🌹 (@Ichika506) November 22, 2024

A separate post from Nov. 16 that came after the spectacle of a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul had the same sentiment.

An X user urged people to remember Tyson’s violent past against women and think of the victims while he received the praise and admiration that came along with his efforts during the fight.

The replies to the post battled between how the outcome affected Tyson’s career and how, even with a conviction, he received support from people like Lawerence.

“Martin Lawrence wore a Free Mike Tyson shirt on his hit tv show in support of a convicted rapist. That’s how much ‘rape accusations ruin a man’s life and career,’” one person posted, along with a picture of the comedian for evidence.

Another user followed that up with a cryptic message encouraging people to “Google Martin Lawerence Tisha Campbell lawsuit…”

Google Martin Lawerence Tisha Campbell lawsuit… https://t.co/rlY467cWMi — Can I Peg You @Sethrogen ? (@MrsKhandiCoated) November 19, 2024

The mixed feelings from “Martin” enthusiasts have surrounding the ending of the sitcom is nothing new.

Campbell has been involved in several viral moments where fans suggested she “lied on” or exaggerated her claims against Lawerence, especially since the comedian has continued to deny her accusations.

However, others state Campbell had every right to report any alleged misconduct and comment on her speaking out.

Tisha Campbell reminiscing about where the Martin TV show was filmed pic.twitter.com/SoiC1Cj3RI — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 9, 2024

Prior to the show, Campbell and Martin have had a long history of working together. They were cast mates in the “House Party” (1990) and “Boomerang” (1992) motion pictures. Their extensive work relationship eventually grew into a personal friendship that Campbell said ultimately became the guiding light that helped them see the other side of the legal issues.

In 2022, the “Martin” cast celebrated 30 years of the sitcom and participated in several interviews as the sitcom was celebrated for its impact on television.

Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II and more are coming together for a 30th anniversary special on BET+



RIP Tommy! https://t.co/lE6JMozBuT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 20, 2022

During an interview with “CBS Mornings,” Campbell lightly touched on their ability to move on.

“I wasn’t nervous about getting together with the cast ’cause we are still friends, she said. Campbell ultimately stated, “We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive.”