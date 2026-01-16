‘Nobody Can Know’: ‘90210’ Star Brian Austin Green Says His ‘Brain and Heart’ Were with Tichina Arnold, But She Insisted Their Romance Be Kept Private

“Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Brian Austin Green is telling his side of the story after “Martin” actress Tichina Arnold spoke on their romantic past.

The two 1990s-era television stars have both finally opened up about their undisclosed past relationship following Arnold’s confession about her involvement with Green during the peak of both their acting careers.

Tichina Arnold and Brian Austin Green’s secret romance in the 1990s has become a trending topic three decades later. (Photos: @tichinaarnold/Instagram; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

During a December 2025 episode of Deon Cole’s “Funny Knowing You” podcast, Arnold, 54, briefly reflected on a past relationship. When Cole asked if she had dated a white man, Arnold confirmed it, adding that the experience was “nice,” but noted that he was “different.”

She said she ended things because she believed that Green would ultimately end up sharing his “riches and legacy with a white woman.”

“Really, really nice guy. But I knew it wasn’t going anywhere. But it was a great experience ‘cause he was a good human being,” Arnold acknowledged before confirming Green was the suitor in question.

Green later got the chance to share his side of the decades-old, failed romance during a separate, in-depth interview with Deon Cole. While sitting down with Cole, Green spoke about Arnold as one of the Black women he dated while starring on Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired from 1990 to 2000.

Tichina Arnold talks about her first and only time dating a white man, actor Brian Austin Green, which reassured her that dating outside her race isn't for her



🎥: @DeonCole | Funny Knowing You

https://t.co/JowoYRUvD7

The “Kickboxer 2” movie star said, “First of all, let me preface by saying I love Tichina. Tichina and I talked this morning, like before I came here. That’s my girl. I will always have her back. She has always had my back.”

Green later explained that it was Arnold who wanted to keep their relationship low-key, private and out of the public eye at the time.

Both performers were high-profile Fox network personalities starring on hit shows when the love affair took place.

“She was very clear on day one [that] nobody can know about this,” Green divulged, before adding, “I was living in a culture that wasn’t accepting of me. But there was no way to get out of it because that was just where my brain and my heart were.”

Brian Austin Green says Tichina Arnold forced him to keep their romance a secret. https://t.co/UZme7sDvo3



🎥: Funny Knowing You pic.twitter.com/vNGswdxpe9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2026

Green resumed, “So, I was really insecure. And then I have someone who I’m attracted to who’s telling me like, ‘Oh, you can’t tell anybody.’ I think for me, like, it really triggered something like, ‘Oh, OK. I’m not good enough for any of this. You don’t even want your friends to know that you’re hanging out with me.’”

In a similar way that soundbites from Cole’s interview with Arnold went viral, his interview with Green also got clipped for internet engagement. Instagram users weighed in on what the ’90s teen idol had to say about having to hide his affection for his former flame.

“Girl!!! Brian Austin Green?!? Like, are you for real?!? A secret?!? That man [has] been fine all his life!” exclaimed one female commenter on the Meta-owned social networking app.

Likewise, another woman posted, “I wouldn’t have told him to keep nothing quiet. He will be fine forever.” While one comment simply read, “This is some good vintage tea.”

A poster suggested a Green-Arnold pairing would have been major news in the 1990s by writing, “That would have shook Hollywood, pretty boy from ‘90210’ dating Tichina Arnold, beautiful black actress from ‘Martin.’”

“But she wasn’t wrong though, he only married white women, which is fine, but she called it, good move,” a fan pointed out, referring to the fact that Green may have dated Black women, but he only walked down the aisle with women of his same race.

Green wed “Transformer” actress Megan Fox in 2010. They separated in 2015 and then reunited in 2016 before officially divorcing in 2021. They share three sons, Noah (born in 2012), Bodhi (born in 2014), and Journey (born in 2016).

Following his split from Fox, Green got engaged to “Dancing with the Stars” season 27 champion Sharna Burgess in 2023. Burgess, 40, is the mother of Green’s youngest son, Zane (born in 2022).

Arnold has been married twice, first to heavyweight boxer Lamon Brewster from 1991 to 1995. She also tied the knot with basketball coach DaRico Hines in 2012, a union that ended in their divorce in 2016. The “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom matriarch has a daughter named Alijah Kai (born in 2004) with another ex, music producer Calvin Higgins.

If Arnold and Green had become an industry it couple of different ethnic backgrounds at the time their respective hit shows were still airing, the pairing certainly would have made them regular paparazzi targets.

Arnold was a TV standout as Pamela “Pam” James on “Martin” for all five seasons of the Fox comedy classic from 1992 to 1997. Green played “Beverly Hills, 90210” main character David Silver on the Fox primetime soap opera, which became a huge cultural phenomenon.