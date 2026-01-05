‘I’m Getting Off This Train’: Tichina Arnold Says Dating ‘90210’ Star Brian Austin Green Made Her Realize He’d ‘Share His Riches with Someone White’

Tichina Arnold shared a blunt piece of her dating history while chatting with comedian Deon Cole, revealing that she once dated an actor from the popular series, “90210” — and that the relationship ended exactly when she realized it wasn’t built for the long haul.

It was her first time dating a white man, and although she had no regrets, she understood when it was her time to walk away.

Tichina Arnold reflects on briefly dating Brian Austin Green and explains why the experience confirmed her preference to date within her race. (Photo: @tichinaarnold/Instagram)

The reveal came during a New Year’s Eve episode of Cole’s podcast, “Funny Knowing You,” as the two talked openly about attraction, relationships, and knowing when to walk away.

When Cole asked if she had ever dated a white man, Arnold answered without hesitation: “I sure did, yeah.”

Tichina Arnold talks about her first and only time dating a white man, actor Brian Austin Green, which reassured her that dating outside her race isn’t for her



🎥: @DeonCole | Funny Knowing You

🔗: https://t.co/JowoYRUvD7 pic.twitter.com/tdrrQZ23Vz — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) January 1, 2026

Asked what the experience was like, Arnold kept it simple.

“It was nice. He was different,” she said, before explaining why she ended it.

According to Arnold, she paid attention to patterns. She saw Green dating Black women, including her, but didn’t believe that was where his life was ultimately headed.

“You’re not going to end up with a Black woman,” she recalled telling him. Adding, “You’re going to share your riches and your legacy with someone white. So I’m getting off this train.”

Arnold made a point to remove any bitterness from the story. She described Green as kind and said the relationship mattered because it helped her understand what wasn’t for her.

“It wasn’t going anywhere,” she told Cole, adding that she needed to experience that dynamic. “But it was a great experience cuz he was a good human being. He was a good human being. And I think in life I had to experience that, so I know what the other side is. And you know, it’s just not something that I want. I just really love … I’m just attracted to black men.”

It wasn’t until much later in the interview that Arnold said the actor’s full name, Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver, the aspiring musician and DJ who often pursued Donna Martin, on the iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990-2000).

The “Martin” alum explained how Green “pursued” her, detailing how he took her on dates that included red carpets and impressed her creatively as he could rap. Still, she emphasized, he remains the only white man and the only actor she has ever dated.

Once clips from the podcast circulated, reactions on X followed quickly.

“She understood he was a white guy going through a black girl phase. Brian was a handsome white dude back in the day tho,” one user wrote.

“Damn she called it, bro was just going through a phase because he’s been with nothing but white women since lol,” another added.

Another post read, “Pam tried a little cream in her coffee for awhile – and then decided her coffee should stay black. I respect her journey. Didn’t bash NO men!!!!”

“In a world where B.A.G. was involved with Tichina Arnold, Tiffani Thiessen, Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox!” one person wrote, calling him a “Very Lucky Man.”

And one user admitted, “I might’ve folded for the B.A.G. Not eeeeeeeeen gone lie.”

Arnold’s assessment proved accurate. Green went on to have a son with Vanessa Marcil, three sons with Megan Fox, and another child with dancer Sharna Burgess.

In recent years, he also made headlines for stepping up for his ex, the “Transformers” actress, when he feels she’s been disrespected. In February 2025, he publicly checked rapper-turned-actor Machine Gun Kelly when he commented online about Fox.

According to People, Green posted an Instagram Story telling him to “be honest for once in your life” and stop trying to “drag other people.” He later said MGK should “grow up,” especially considering Fox was pregnant at the time, and added that his focus was on Megan, their children, and the baby.

MGK responded privately. According to Green, the rapper slid into his Instagram DMs, accusing him of “contacting media” and telling him to “focus on other things” instead of commenting on Fox and their situation.

The back and forth made both men look petty to some online critics.

While Green’s personal life continues to unfold publicly, Arnold has been equally candid on her own terms. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she spoke openly — and comedically — about dating while going through menopause. Arnold joked that being unable to get pregnant makes her the “best date ever,” explaining that she went through menopause early, had her daughter, and is happily “one and done.”

Taken together, Arnold’s comments — about Green, dating, and menopause—tell the same story. She doesn’t romanticize uncertainty. She doesn’t stay where the future feels mismatched. And she doesn’t soften her truth to make anyone else more comfortable.

Her Brian Austin Green confession wasn’t nostalgia or shade. It was clarity — delivered calmly, laughed about publicly, and backed up by time.

Since then, she has been divorced twice from: former UCLA coach Rico Hines (2012 – 2016) and former heavyweight boxer Lamon Brewster (1992 – 1995). Arnold has a daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins, born in 2004, with music producer Carvin Haggins.