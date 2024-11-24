‘You Losing Weight’: Vivica A. Fox’s Shocking Transformation In New Photos Leave Fans Stunned Months After Criticism About Her ‘Swollen’ Appearance

After months of public scrutiny and relentless comments about her appearance, Vivica A. Fox is proving that she can rise above the noise in style.

The “Set it Off” actress, who faced the mockery of hundreds online for gaining weight as well as accusations of plastic surgery and photoshopping her pictures, has reemerged with a striking new look that has fans buzzing.

Actress Vivica A. Fox left fans stunned after debuting her new look at a recent Lifetime + Hulu “A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday event. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The multi-hyphenate Fox posted on her social media her dazzling look from an event celebrating the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” Christmas film celebration on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

Rocking a deep wine-colored sequined Badgley Mischka suit with a draping belt, hair perfectly coiffed, and face beat to perfection, 50 Cent’s former girlfriend dazzled her 1.7 million fans.

The post included images of Fox with other stars who attended the event, such as Jackee Harry, Tia Mowry, Romeo Miller, Jeanie Mae and more.

Many were quick to notice her radiant glow and renewed confidence, which many believed was missing from her earlier posts.

Fans flooded Fox’s comment section with praise, showering the Black Hollywood icon with love.

“Yassss Ms Foxy I mean Fox lol you are slaying it,” one person wrote, while another exclaimed, “What a knockout!”

“Wow you went off,” someone commented, describing how stunning she looked at the event.

However, a few pointed directly at her much slimmer appearance compared to recent weeks writing, “You losing weight” and “The weight loss and new glam looks phenomenal on her.”

Others chimed in with, “LAWDDDDDDDDD ….. LOOKING, FEELING LIKE A MILLION BUCKS! WERK IT Sis. WOW!”

Vivica A. Fox in September 2024 vs. November 2024. (Photos: The Tamron Hall Show/YouTube; @msvfox/Instagram)

Lifetime and Hulu partnered to put together an event that allowed the public to see that Fox was still one of the great beauties of her generation.

For someone who’s been a symbol of beauty and talent since her breakout role as Carmen Silva on “Days of Our Lives,” this new chapter in her journey reminds the world that reinvention and resilience go hand in hand.

Over the past year, the NAACP Image Award winner has celebrated her milestone 60th birthday while embarking on a media blitz to promote her latest film, “The Lost Holiday,” along with several other ventures.

One of Fox’s notable appearances was on “The Tamron Hall Show,” which sparked conversations about her size in early October. Many claimed that she appeared “swollen” with her face and body looking more plump compared to her iconic roles in action films like “Independence Day” or “Kill Bill” and her glamorous fashion spreads of the past.

Fans were concerned, with some suggesting that she may have been having “hormone issues” that contributed to her “looking swollen.”

Others wondered if perhaps she was bloated for some reason, while others just said people should show her grace.

“She is not that big. I saw on the show. Stop making her humongous,” said one person as another added, “Yes, ppl gain weight…DAMN. She still looks great.”

Fox’s recent look might be what’s needed to silence critics—and is a powerful declaration of self-love and perseverance. Her ability to stay booked and busy, despite the constant pressure of looking the part while she is in the spotlight, speaks volumes about her drive.

In a world where public figures face relentless scrutiny, Fox’s ability to rise above negativity and shine even brighter showcases her strength and resilience. As fans continue to rally behind her, the “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” actress reaffirms why she remains a cherished icon in the entertainment industry.