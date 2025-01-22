‘Looking Like the Queen You Are’: Vivica A. Fox’s Courtside Glow Up Leaves Fans Stunned by Her Effortless ‘Beauty’

Vivica A. Fox was caught sitting courtside at a recent college basketball game months keeping folks on their toes about her appearance.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the “Set It Off” actress shared a post of her cheering on the University of Southern California women’s basketball team as they took on Penn State.

Vivica A. Fox’s shocking transformation leaves fans stunned by her recent appearance at a basketball game. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Fox shared several photos of her enjoying the Jan. 12 game with friends at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, noting it was her “first time” checking out USC’s star player JuJu Watkins. “Thanks #CraigKelley for our “courtside” seats!” she added in her post.

Fans cheered on the Trojans as they ran away with a 20+ point win over the Lady Lions, but they cheered even harder for Fox’s new look.

“You look good, sis!!!!” remarked one Instagram follower while another directly noticed her effortless “beauty,” adding, “You’re so beautiful!”

Then, another fan stated, “Vivica looks cute in these pics. Much better.”

The comments were full of fans describing the serial entrepreneur’s appearance saying, “She looks healthy!”

These positive remarks were refreshing after the slightly shady comments she received after being captured at a Las Vegas Aces versus Indiana Fever game in early July 2024.

Vivica A. Fox receives praise after revealing her shocking weight loss transformation since July 2024. (Photos: @vivicaafox/Instagram)

Fox posted some footage of her donning a classy but casual all-white ensemble and showing love to the players after the game, and some fans commented that something looked different about her appearance.

Critics said, “I thought it was like Kim,” and “She need to trade that bbl in for a new one.”

Meanwhile, some fans expressed genuine compassion, “Vivica is hilarious…. I wish she knew how beautiful she was and she never needed the knife ever.”

While many others declared, “Looking fine as wine, Ms. Vivica always does” and “I. See. You Ms V looking like the queen you are.”

A few weeks later, the haters were quickly silenced when Fox attended the NAACP “All In” national convention in Las Vegas.

The “Booty Call” movie star appeared wearing a yellow halter-top gown with jewel enhancements, a deep peek-a-boo cleavage and sheer cut-outs on the side that accentuated her curvy body. She topped the look off with a high, wavy ponytail and soft glam makeup.

The criticism turned to praise, with several of the comments calling her “absolutely gorgeous,” “stunning,” and acknowledging that “yellow has always been her color.”

Regardless of how much attention she draws while sitting courtside, Fox has always encouraged others to focus on the game. For decades, has been an advocate for women’s sports, especially the WNBA.

In 2019, she was an ambassador for the LA Sparks and continuously shared her fandom and support for the team and other teams in the league in interviews and social media posts.

Last summer, she shared a post on X after attending WNBA All-Star Weekend in awe of the league’s growth.

WOWZERS! Been a HUGE fan & supporter of the @WNBA & to see the LOVE GROWTH & AWESOME SUPPORT of the "W" & "ALLSTAR" weekend brings tears to my eyes & warms my heart! YAASS QUEENS! Y'ALL DID THAT! KEEP MAKING IT DO WHAT IT DO! #QUEENTHANGS #HOOPDREAMS 🔥👸🏽👸🏻🏀🤑🔥 — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) July 21, 2024

Love for the game is personal for the 5-foot-7 stunner who was part of a championship-winning basketball team in 1982 in her hometown of Indianapolis, according to BET.

In a previous interview with Dear Doctor, Fox spoke with the outlet about how her past life as an athlete helped her as an actress, such as staying fit and being able to do the majority of her own stunts as assassin Vernita Green in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill.”

“I’m a former athlete — I played basketball, volleyball, track, and I was a cheerleader growing up — so I’m a really physical kind of girl,” Fox told the outlet. “And believe it or not, I kind of dug doing the fight scenes. It was challenging. I remember being covered with bruises and being so proud of it. And then when I saw the movie and knew that I did everything, I said, yeah, that rocks.”



