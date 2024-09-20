‘Looking Like the Old Vivica’: Vivica Fox Redeems Herself from Looking Like She’s ‘About to Pop’ with Unbelievable Transformation

Actor Vivica A. Fox is proving that age is nothing but a number, and the recent red carpet appearance for her upcoming film, “The Lost Holiday,” confirms it.

In the 1990s, Black actresses graced the big screen with their bountiful talent and stunning looks. Like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Lela Rochon, and more, Fox was another “it” girl that turned heads.

She stood out as one of the stars in “Independence Day,” “Set It Off” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, and “Kill Bill.”

However, 30 years later, the now-60-year-old diva, who admitted she frequents the Botox clinic, appears to look much different than back then. Many people have noticed too, taking potshots at her appearance.

Vivica A. Fox proved that she still got it during recent red carpet premiere of her movie “The Lost Holiday.” (Photo: Msvfox/Instagram.)

On Sept. 7, when Fox hosted Fashion Bomb Daily’s fourth annual Bomb Fashion Show at Lavan Midtown, fans dragged her look when they saw the pictures online, with some saying, “She look like she about to pop.”

But Fox is not one to be counted out. On Thursday, Sept. 19, she made sure everyone knew she’s still got it after posting pictures of herself from the Los Angeles premiere of “The Lost Holiday.”

In the movie, produced by Mona Scott-Young, Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall, a mother traveling to Los Angeles to plan her estranged son’s funeral. Co-starring with Jussie Smollett, who also directed and co-wrote the film, Fox is back on the big screen in a compelling role.

But it wasn’t just her acting chops that caught people’s attention.

The “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” actor stunned in a gray swirled bodycon dress accentuating her curves, making a bold statement that has social media users lit up in response.

Comments on her Instagram post ranged from “killing it” to “Lawd Have Mercy!!!!”

More affirmations were found in her comment section as hundreds of flame emojis flooded her post.

One fan said, “This fabulous women never age. She don’t look a day over 30 glamorous dress she stay on point.”

When Ice Cream Chronicles posted photos from the red carpet, a few of their 339K followers echoed the praise, with one fan saying, “Looking like the old Vivica,” while another remarked how “beautiful” she looked and how they couldn’t “wait to see the movie.”

Still, there was someone who posted that while the sexy sexagenarian looked great to promote her movie, they remember when her looks were caught slipping earlier in the month.

“She had to do a redo from that other picture with her looking like Ms piggy lol!” a person wrote, “But here she looks good!”

Fox has been the subject of scrutiny for her looks for months, especially after appearing in public with white skin-tight pants and a tank top in July.

Fans were harsh, calling her “unrecognizable,” but she seems to have redeemed herself with her latest red carpet moment, proving her star power from the ’90s is far from gone.

Known for dating high-profile men like 50 Cent, Dennis Rodman, and Terrell Owens, Fox is still on the lookout for love but refuses to settle.

Despite her frustrations with the dating scene, she remains hopeful about finding her Mr. Right. And with her red carpet confidence, her snatched body, and an exciting new movie, Fox is getting her swagger back in more ways than one.