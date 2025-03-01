‘Don’t Do That’: Vivica A. Fox Puts Bothersome Man In His Place After Uncomfortable Run-in with Taraji P. Henson

Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson fans are rushing to call out a celebrity fanatic for doing the most to get the women’s attention.

Both actresses are featured in social videos leaving a hotel dressed to the nines for the Essence Women in Hollywood gala that took place on Feb. 27.

In one post, the “Kill Bill” star is observed with her friend in a Blue Blazer and sunglasses giving a bald man in a blue blazer the side-eye as Foxx warned him, “Don’t get loud with me like that.”

The person capturing the exchange, who goes by ShotbyJosh, recorded her as she continued to glare at the overly enthusiastic gentleman, who later identified himself as Israel.

Vivica A. Fox stands up for Taraji P. Henson being harrassed by an enthusiastic fan being too overzealous. (Photos: Shotbyj0sh/TikTok)

Undeterred by the scolding, he then boldly told Fox, “Sis, you looking utterly beautiful” before he asked, “Can I get a little picture?”

By that point she and a member of her team had begun to walk away. However, the inquiry provoked Fox to have another big reaction. “Hey! Do me a favor. I told you don’t do that” and “No, you cannot,” she said after the man insisted, “I can’t get no picture?”

“Viv was not playing stood on business,” read a comment on the video circulating on TikTok. Another user said, “Viv ain’t never been the one to try.”

But not even a comment like, “You making a scene, beautiful,” could divert fans from noticing that Israel has proved himself to be a cause for concern.

He and Josh were around the hotel for a chance encounter with seemingly every celebrity who attended the event. Among the entertainers who were unable to avert an interaction was Henson. As the Oscar nominee briskly walked to the designated pick-up area, she encountered a bystander promoting his book about a Black superhero.

Henson, without breaking her stride, told the author, “Oh, I can’t touch that baby.” Israel pounced on the opportunity to approach her as she waited for her ride.

After peppering her with complaints about how “dazzling” she appeared, he explained that his “homeboy got a book for a Black superhero woman,” but was interrupted by the actress who explained why she could not have any affiliation with the literary work.

“I can’t take that … it’s a legal thing. You understand?” she told Israel. The “Acrimony” star even offered up that if the author got the book to her via her team, then she could look at it. Israel jokingly told his friend, “She said she can’t be in contact with your foolishness,” as he prepared to take a photo with her.

GET AWAY FROM HER pic.twitter.com/O2cjjXiXeS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 28, 2025

However, TikTok users felt that the entire ordeal was akin to harassment as Israel called her his queen and remarked, “I’m her bodyguard until now. What you need me to do? I’ll drop all these n—gas. I got yo back, queen.”

Throughout his rambling, Henson continued to look straight ahead, sometimes posing for photos with fans but never making eye contact with Israel.

“It’s sad cause it’s literally all a bunch of groupie men basically harrasing her. They see this woman is alone and they’re taking advantage,” read one criticism.

“This whole interaction was uncomfortable, I wish her car had already pulled up waving for her at the door. Y’all did the most ughhh, wrote a second person. A third viewer commented that “Despite all those popes in her face, she remained graceful.”

Josh, however, alluded to the discourse being an exaggerated narrative about the video. “She was protected. If anything had happened I would’ve stepped in. The guys just a troll that’s his humor not as serious as people are making it lol,” he said.

Neither Fox nor Henson has joined in the conversation. But for their fans, the videos speak for themselves.