‘She Ain’t Never Gonna Get 50 Cent Back Now’: Vivica Fox Accused of Getting Surgical Enhancements and Photoshopping Her Images

Rapper 50 Cent and actress Vivica A. Fox were once one of hip-hop’s “it” couples. He, at the top of the charts, and she, one of Hollywood’s go-to Black actresses, once captured the hearts of many until their relationship to a downward turn.

The pair first dated in 2003, but their relationship quickly became tumultuous and highly publicized. After their breakup, both 50 Cent and Fox engaged in a series of public feuds, often through social media and interviews.

Despite the animosity, Fox has referred to 50 Cent as the “love of her life,” a sentiment she reiterated as recently as 2021​.

5O Cent reveals the red flag he missed after shooting his shot with Vivica A. Fox. Photos: 50cent/Instagram; Msvfox/Instagram.

Now a recent social media post has many thinking that there is no hope for the two ever getting back together.

Influencer Marcus J. Carothers posted a video of the actress-turned-producer on his page for his 562,000 followers to see on May 20. In the clip, Fox is getting fitted for an ivory leaf applique bodysuit.

In a 360 view, the viewers saw what appears to be a poorly done BBL and a chubby face without a filter. Fans were aghast at the last image that many said looked like it was “photoshopped.”

“Black women, stay away from platsic surgery. You do not need it!” one person jabbed. Another said, “I think my biggest issue here is the photoshopped pic at the end. They changed her entire body and face in that last picture.”

While many focused on Fox’s body, some zeroed in on her face.

“Black Don’t Crack But It Damn Sure Swells,” one comment said.

One fan reprimanded, “I think she looks beautiful. I would love to see some of your 50 plus family members. People change as they age. This is nothing new.

“That’s a 60 year old woman. She looks good for 60,” someone else chimed in. “The problem is she’s trying to look 35 and that’s the barometer by which we’re measuring her.”

One Instagram user, perhaps aware of so many fans’ fascination with the two getting back together, wrote, “She ain’t nvr gonna get 50 cent back now.”

Fans are not the only ones still pining for the two to spin the block. Fox has expressed a willingness to rekindle her romance with the Queens rapper.

In a 2023 interview on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, the “Set it Off” actress revealed she would be open to dating 50 again, comparing their potential reunion to that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — who are rumored to be in a tough space in their marriage. Fox mentioned that despite their past conflicts, she always interpreted social media trolls’ continued public mentions of her as a form of support​.

For his part, 50 Cent has also shown a softer side regarding their past relationship. In response to Fox’s affectionate comments, he stated he wasn’t bothered and acknowledged that the genuine affection they shared significant and impactful for both of them.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that. … If you say — just the timing, at the time that we actually interacted with each other it was, we weren’t conscious of everything else that was going on,” the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” actor said in an interview with Kris Kaylin.

He continued, “She’ll always say if you listen to her, she’ll say, ‘I would’ve been private, ’cause when it got so uncomfortable with everybody else — when you get pushed and pulled in different directions without it being even her decision. Her publicist is saying do this. This person [is saying] do this. And you go, alright, this is not the right … you know.”

Sure, 50 said that he was not “bothered” by her saying she would date him again. But he has gone on record to say that he wishes they never were a couple.

Recently, he posted a clip of the very moment he shot his shot at the beauty, during his acceptance speech after winning Best New Artist at the 2003 BET Awards.

“I’m enjoying myself; this is a big change in my life,” he said. “I’m just happy to be present with all these beautiful people in here. You know, I wanna thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress, too.”

The caption of the post was the nail in the coffin. He wrote, “I look back at some of the s—t I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up.”

He added, “Look at that look at the end that’s trouble. WTF.”

Ever since parting ways, Fix and the troll king have taken great joy in jabbing at each other in the media, strangely making fans want to see them together more.