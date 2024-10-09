‘It’s Them Fillers and Botox’: Vivica Fox Hits Back at Nasty Critics About Her ‘Swollen’ Cheeks During Interview as Fans Rush to Her Defense 

‘Two Can’t Play That Game No More’: Vivica A. Fox Joins Fans in Clapping Back At Haters Calling Her ‘Botox Barbie’ And Blaming Fillers And Weight Gain For Her Dramatic Appearance Transformation

‘Hope My Good Sis Is OK’: Fans Express Concern Over Vivica A. Fox’s ‘Botox Barbie’ Transformation as Actress Hits Back At Haters Saying She Botched Her Beauty With Fillers

Vivica A. Fox is not seeking the public’s approval on her appearance, but that has not stopped online spectators from sharing head-to-toe criticisms.

The beloved actress has a documented history of responding to naysayers and viral moments in interviews, but she rarely takes that same approach of shutting down social media hecklers.

In recent years, everything from her more curvy backside, fuller lips and cheeks, and even weight gain has become fair game for people looking to make assessments about her looks. Matters were no different when clips of Fox’s interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Sept. 30 began to circulate.

She was cruelly dubbed “Botox Barbie” when a snippet appeared on The Neighborhood Talk. An Instagram user blamed the “Kill Bill” star’s “swollen” transformation on one too many trips to a doctor’s office. “It’s them fillers and botox,” they wrote.

Someone else shared, “Surgery + Aging + Weight gain. I don’t think ppl think about that before going under the knife. I hope my good sis is OK.”

Vivica A. Fox fans rush to defend her after she claps back at haters commenting on her transformation. (Photo: The Tamron Hall show/ YouTube)

Fox rebuffed the ill-intended comments when someone wrote, “Is it me, or do I think something is wrong with her cheeks?? Aging is ok!”

She responded, “AGREED! I’M SMILING & HAPPY! JEEZ! NO WORRIES! I’M GUUD DAWLING!”

Several fans also came to her defense as they left comments such as, “Yall did this s**t with Lela Rochon! Let these ladies age gracefully!”

Lela Rochon, who is close friends with Fox, took a hit on social media when fans began to question her weight gain. However, in the past year, the actress has had a resurgence with new television projects as well as by shedding a few pounds, which has plenty of people praising her beauty again.

“Basketball Wives” alumna and actress Tami Roman also clapped back at haters. “This annoys me. I wish ppl would leave others alone, especially when it comes to physical appearance. You don’t know anyone else’s mindset when it comes to this & derogatory comments never help ANYONE. Kindness is the real flex,” she wrote.

Vivica has a BBL??? — Tonya (@tjawwaad) July 3, 2024

Roman is familiar with facing criticism about her appearance despite dealing with her own struggles with anorexia and body image which she has shared with candor throughout her career.

Still, those determined to critique the “Soul Food” standout said, “Two can’t play that game no more.”

Fox, who celebrated her 60th birthday in July, touched on her perspective of aging in Hollywood and her love life, the latter being an especially hot topic among her fans.

During her conversation with Hall, she made it clear that there is not a shortage of men looking her way. According to the Hollywood veteran, bachelors have found ways to submit dating “applications” to her agent and publicist, pitching themselves with details about their jobs and income.

“It’s not that I can’t get a man, I got plenty of suitors … alright? Let’s just get that clear. Ain’t nobody sitting over here alone and desperate,” she said. Her last notable relationship was the whirlwind romance she and 50 Cent shared in 2003.

She has admitted in past interviews that if she were to spin the block on an ex, it would for sure be the “P.I.M.P.” rapper. The “Power” co-creator has not expressed similar interest.