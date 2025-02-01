‘I Hated It’: Vivica A. Fox Turned Down ‘Two Can Play That Game’ Role Three Times Due to the Film’s Stereotypical Script

Actress Vivica A. Fox has revealed she turned down her iconic role in the 2001 rom-com “Two Can Play That Game” multiple times — and she had a good reason before finally saying yes.

In a candid interview with Cocoa Butter, the acting veteran explained learning “how to break the 4th wall” but also how to exercise her power as a Hollywood must-have.

Actress Vivica A. Fox details the changes that had to be made for her to join the cast of “Two Can Play That Game.” (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I actually turned this movie down three times because I didn’t like the script originally,” Fox shared. “I didn’t. Shante was not nice.”

However, the situation took a positive turn when the film’s producer Clint Culpepper showed willingness to collaborate on improving the script.

“I was grateful to [Screen Gems studio chief] Clint Culpepper. He says, ‘Well let’s sit down and talk about some of your ideas, Vivica.’ And we did. He’s surrounded me with a beautiful cast: From Morris Chestnut [to the] beautiful Gabrielle Union,” she revealed.

Fox’s involvement went far beyond just acting in the film. She took an active role in reshaping various aspects of the production, particularly focusing on elevating the visual representation of Black characters.

“We really reshaped the movie and I fought really hard for the wardrobe. I fought hard for the wardrobe, for the cars, everything,” Fox explained, adding, “Because they were just gonna do typical things how they thought Black people were and it was a lot of stereotypes and I hated it.”

The actress was adamant about making specific changes to enhance the sophistication of her character, Shante.

In the classic Fox way, she said, “I was like, ‘Nope. I’m going to drive a convertible Jaguar, not a BMW. I’m going to wear a yellow Versace suit.’ So, this was one of the first times that I invested in myself and it’s a classic.”

Her determination paid off significantly. The film, which was made for $13 million, proved to be a commercial success, earning over $22.3 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie follows Shante Smith, a successful woman who offers advice on keeping men in check, only to find her own relationship challenged when her boyfriend Keith (played by Morris Chestnut) appears to be straying.

The film’s impact and Fox’s contribution to its authenticity resonated strongly with viewers, as evidenced by social media reactions to her recent revelations.

“A lot of Black stereotypes greenlit by a white producer. I’m glad she fought for what we got as the end result,” one person commented.

Another noted, “I am not shocked she had to come in and tweak the script. I knew a black person had to help with that! She left no crumbs with the wardrobe and car details.”

The wardrobe choices, in particular, left a lasting impression on audiences.

As one fan commented, “The wardrobe was such a standout part of the movie.. love hearing these stories so much.”

Another enthusiastically added, “Every change she made was worth it! That’s movie is perfection!”

For whatever reason she chose to continue with the movie after the said, therefore many agreed, “I’m glad she did it anyway, cuz that’s the movie that I first fell for her in.”

Regarding Fox’s approach to breaking the fourth wall in the film, one fan noted admiringly, “She didn’t break the wall she ran through it.”

Her role as Shante Smith reappeared in the 2007 film, “Three Can Play That Game,” where she plays a relationship expert. Since her lead role in “Two Can Play That Game,” Fox has maintained a strong presence in Hollywood.

Her career has expanded to include numerous films and television shows, including roles in Fox TV series “Empire,” a competitive reality show called, “Vivica’s Black Magic,” and hosting a hit show during the pandemic, “Cocktails With Queens” on FOX Soul.

Her recent work includes two Christmas movies, “The Lost Holliday” and “Make or Bake Christmas.” She’s also ventured into entrepreneurship with her Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection.

The actress continues to be a force in the entertainment industry, with ten projects scheduled for release in 2025, according to her IMDB.