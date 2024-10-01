‘She Is Not That Big’: Vivica Fox’s Shocking Appearance Gets Attacked By Critics Who Say She Looks ‘Swollen’

Actress Vivica A. Fox has been a staple in Black Hollywood ever since her debut as a “Soul Train” dancer in the early ’80s, and later, her breakout role as Carmen Silva on “Days of Our Lives.”

By the ’90s, Fox became one of the go-to leading ladies for blockbuster films like “Independence Day,” “Set It Off,” “Soul Food,” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”

Throughout the 2000s, she remained the center of attention, with high-profile relationships like her romance with rap mogul 50 Cent making headlines.

Actress Vivica A. Fox embraces her “womanhood,” while fans debate whether she looks “bloated.” (Photo: @msvfox/Instagram)

But as Fox celebrates her 60th birthday and promotes her latest movie, “The Lost Holiday,” she’s taking stock of her life — embracing her age and her evolving image as a mature beauty icon, placing herself alongside legends like Sophia Loren, Pam Grier, and Tina Turner.

Fox recently appeared on the “Tamron Hall” show, reflecting on her milestone birthday celebration in Jamaica and spending time with family in her hometown of Indianapolis.

She discussed how she’s now focused on “taking the time to smell the roses” and appreciating the success she’s worked hard for.

“I’ve been doing this for such a long time,” she said. “I’ve built homes, that I remember, some of them didn’t swim in the swimming pool. … Didn’t sit in the backyard and have a cup of coffee.”

However, fans reacted to her appearance on the show’s social media, fixating on her weight gain. While some mocked her size, others defended her.

One user wrote, “Hormone issues can have women looking swollen… However, Sis is pretty. She still looks great.”

Another asked if she was sick, “WOW she is looking so BLOATED, HOPE SHES OK.”

Others were critical, including some who noticed the difference between the live broadcast and the Instagram post, writing, “Why they zoom the camera in on her like that?”

Then others said, “She is not that big. I saw on the show. Stop making her humongous” and others added, “Yes, ppl gain weight…DAMN. She still looks great.”

“Auntie said she been snatched for over 35 plus years on this screen for us and she’s at the age where she can finally feel free and be comfortable in her skin,” one more added.

this is a vivica a fox appreciation tweet. an actress with range pic.twitter.com/jTEIjheMXO — chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) September 15, 2024

Also, during the interview, Fox talked about the viral moment where she joked about taking applications.

Her handlers were reportedly flooded with requests, though Fox said she wasn’t serious about looking for a man.

While appearing on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” before her birthday, Fox sat down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about all the ways she was going to celebrate the milestone. During the conversation, she mentioned how “comfortable in the skin” she is at this stage of her life.

The “Booty Call” actor revealed that after a playful remark about taking applications for dates, her handlers were inundated with men hoping to catch her attention. However, Fox clarified that she was just being coy and wasn’t seriously looking for a partner.

Despite being content with her single status at 60, some speculate that she’s been enhancing her social media presence to boost her sex appeal, even accusing her of using photoshop to recreate her youthful appearance.

Those assumptions, however, miss the mark. Fox not only exudes confidence, but she also looks stunning. She recently wowed the crowd at the red-carpet premiere of her new film.

She proves over and over again; it gets greater later.