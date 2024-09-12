‘Not Gonna Lie I Didn’t Know Who That was’: Angelina Jolie Dismisses Criticism About Her ‘Malnourished’ Look as Brad Pitt Happily Flaunts New Relationship In NYC

Angelina Jolie’s patience with people who have negative and judgmental remarks to say about her appearance is wearing thin.

Following her appearance at the Venice International Film Festival last month, fans have expressed concern about her thin frame amid reports about her estranged husband Brad Pitt and his new woman.

In Touch Weekly reports it was told by an “insider” that the “Girl, Interrupted” actress is getting increasingly annoyed with fans who say she’s getting too thin. “She’s sick of the endless scrutiny, hence the heavy clothing to cover up even in hot temperatures,” said the insider.

Concern about Angelina Jolie’s thin appearance continues as estranged husband Brad Patt and his new girlfriend make headlines in NYC. (Photo: Angelinajolie/Instagram)

Despite her getting noticeably slimmer, Jolie, according to the insider, assures fans that she is doing fine.

“Angelina swears she’s in perfectly good health,” they said, “She’s by no means malnourished, and decades of rumors pertaining to her being dangerously underweight or having some type of eating disorder are wide off the mark and extremely cruel.”

To further calm the worries of fans, the insider explained that Jolie’s physique is not a cause of concern being that she’s always dealt with being on the thinner side. They said, “She points out that she’s been thin since childhood. It’s something she’s perfectly comfortable with, and there’s no need for anyone to worry or panic.”

Jolie’s apparently even had to shut down the concerns of those who are close to her. “For the people in Angie’s world, there’s still an ongoing worry, but they know better now than to bring it up,” said the insider. “She’s made it very clear this is her life, her body, and nobody’s to question her about it anymore — period.”

Growing concern for Jolie’s health resurged recently after she attended the premiere of her new film “Maria.” All eyes were on her as she graced the red carpet wearing a champagne gown paired with a fur shawl to cover her chest.

And while some fans would say the “Salt” star looked dazzling, some others couldn’t help but notice her drastic weight loss.

One person said, “Painfully skinny it’s scary,” while another person wrote, “Sad. Looks like an eating disorder.” A third person said that Jolie wasn’t even recognizable. “Not gonna lie I didn’t know who that was,” they wrote.

Some reports have even hinted that the change in Jolie’s physique was caused by the emotional stress stemming from her filing for divorce. She filed two years after she and her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Pitts tied the knot in 2014. Jolie has not dated anyone publicly since.

But Pitt, however, has moved on. He’s currently with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon and the two recently made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. They’ve been reportedly dating since 2022 and were recently spotted hand in hand in New York City on Sept. 10.

Pitt was seen wearing a $2,200 diamond necklace with an “I” pendant for his girlfriend’s initial. Last summer, Ramon was spotted wearing her “B” necklace for his name.

Despite being legally declared single in 2019, their divorce has still not been finalized as the two were initially still working out custody agreements over their six children. That has since been resolved, but the other major hindrance in the divorce proceedings is their shared vineyard and estate, Chateau Miraval.

In 2022, the “Fury” actor sued his ex for selling her share of the French winery which apparently violated the agreement that neither would sell their ownership without the other’s consent. That same year Jolie countersued claiming Pitt tried to get her to sign an NDA over a 2016 plane incident, where her ex had been physical with her and their kids.

Jolie says an altercation led to Pitt choking one of his children and striking another in the face and even “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” as well.

All angelina wanted brad pitt to do was take accountability and help heal their family. She never wanted this to get out. Yet his abuse continues almost a decade from the divorce. pic.twitter.com/Gazd64O2ke https://t.co/ovPM7rThiK — K🎱 (@lyntwig_) April 4, 2024

Previous to these recent attempts of reassurance over her weight, Jolie admitted in a 2023 WSJ magazine interview that “[her] body reacts very strongly to stress.” She said, “My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.”

She went on to share that her focus was on healing and that she had no thoughts of dating at that time.