‘He’s Avoiding the USA’: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Accused of Going ‘Underground’ as Shocking Claims He’s Distracting from Diddy Ties Surface

According to a new report, Kanye West is being accused of crafting elusive realities and using smoke and mirrors to divert attention from one of the biggest controversies in hip-hop history.

With Sean “Diddy” Combs behind bars and accusations tying Kanye West to a sexual assault lawsuit surrounding an incident at one of the Bad Boy founder’s studios, a tabloid is now alleging West orchestrated recent rumors in the media about a divorce between him and his wife, Bianca Censori, to distance himself from the drama.

Beyond the claims against him, the 47-year-old has also been served with a civil lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Pisciotta, who at one time was an OnlyFans star, alleged in a complaint filed in June in Los Angeles Superior Court that during her time working for Ye, between 2021 and 2022, he sexually harassed, inappropriately touched her, sent her vile text messages and ultimately stalked her.

Theories are floating around about why apper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have not returned to the United States. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This was around the time of the multi-Grammy winner’s highly publicized divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian and his epic breakdown where her spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric that cost him several brand partnerships and deals.

While Kanye initially dismissed Pisciotta’s lawsuit as being “baseless,” saying that the influencer, herself, is not innocent. Lawyers for the Chicago native claim that she and her team had tried “blackmail and extortion” even as her lawsuit was amended this month to claim Kanye sexually assaulted her.

Pisciotta filed an amendment to the claim on Oct. 8, alleging that West invited her to a studio session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, where he later drugged and sexually assaulted her. According to the new claims filed in Los Angeles County Court, West served drinks and demanded everyone partake in the festivities or leave. Pisciotta alleges that after “a few small sips,” she became disoriented, and that’s when she realized her beverage had been “laced with an unidentifiable drug.”

After waking up the following day in a state of confusion, Pisciotta confronted West about what had happened. She says that West admitted they “did kind of hook up a little one time” and that “women love to say they don’t remember,” according to the complaint.

The new claims also allege that after Pisciotta was fired in October 2022, the “Jesus Walks” rapper bumped into her at a concert and, in a fit, choked her. He also allegedly had some of his friends terrorize her.

A day prior to the filing of the amended suit against West, the rapper was making headlines for other reasons. After not being spotted with his wife Bianca Censori for roughly two weeks, news hit that the couple were headed for divorce.

As gossip sites worked themselves into a froth of speculation about why the couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022 after securing a “confidential marriage license,” hadn’t been seen together in weeks, few considered that there might have been another reason behind West’s prolonged absence from the United States.

On Oct. 8, the same day Pisciotta’s complaint was filed, Censori reemerged at her husband’s side in Tokyo, all smiles and packing on the PDA. Social media was in an uproar, with some posts of the couple garnering hundreds of comments and tens of thousands of likes. Many fans called the faux divorce a “PR Stunt” and a “ploy for attention,” originally suggesting it could be a way to draw attention to his upcoming “Bully” album, but alleged insiders have another theory.

Ye & Bianca today in Tokyo 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/qA3Yk8oZ8f — Donda Times (@dondatimes) October 8, 2024

The Daily Mail reports a purported source close to the “College Dropout” star told the British tabloid, “Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy’s level, and he has been speaking to his legal reps.”

“He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy,” the supposed insider added before saying, “And some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit.”

For months, Ye has been far from the United States, where the lawsuit was filed, and now, with the couple being spotted out with friends having dinner at the Gold Bar at the Edition Club in Tokyo on Friday, Oct. 18. Censori It seems like the jig is up and the public is becoming skeptical.

“Seems like he’s avoiding the USA wonder why?” a commenter under the Daily Mail’s article wrote.

Another reader added, “Yeah they both [Ye and his wife] went underground once the diddler saga came to light. PR damage control. But we aren’t stupid, what the heck is going on behind closed doors? we are assaulted with this disgusting display daily.”

A third comment read, “I hope officials are investigating him. he’s ‘off,’” while a fourth person stated, “He is positively VILE.”

Another source once said that the two simply pushed a narrative that a divorce could be imminent just to get their names buzzing.

With the recent sighting, people are scratching their head trying to put the Ye-Censori puzzle together.

The affection that the two showed each other during the dinner was clear, with Ye smiling and seemingly enjoying his wife and their friends overseas. What it shows is that the two are together.

It is not enough to fuel the speculation that he is just hiding out, especially since the “Donda” recording artist says in Asia it is easier for him to move around in public without the harassment of random people or having the need to hire security, according to The Daily Beast.

Ye is in Asia recording an album in Tokyo and, over the past few months, had major concerts in China and South Korea. He could just be working.