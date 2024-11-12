‘She Seriously Needs to Move On’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Reportedly Blames Taylor Swift for Why She No Longer Hangs with Football Wives

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, is reportedly feeling distanced from her football wives friend group.

Nicole hinted that her relationships with the Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends — “WAGs” — had become strained after her five-year on-again, off-again relationship with Kelce ended in 2022. Now Marca has reported that its purported sources are doubling down on this, claiming that Nicole feels “pushed out” since her ex began dating pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has taken up a lot of attention this season, with many of Swift’s fans keeping a close watch on the pair. They’ve even begun to harass Nicole to make sure she does not try and come between her ex’s current relationship.

According to the report, after building a close friendship with the Kansas City WAGs during the five years she dated Kelce, Kayla Nicole now feels benched as she’s been sidelined for a bigger celebrity.

Kayla Nicole mentions ex Travis Kelce during show appearance following online attacks from Taylor Swift fans. (Photos: Iamkaylanicole/Instagram; Gotham/GC Images)

Fans responded to the reports on Daily Mail. One person said, “She seriously needs to move on with her life or she needs to go seek help as to why she can’t seem to let this go.”

Another wrote, “Friendships change when relationships change…” and someone else said, “You are no longer dating a footballer no need to be in the circle.”

Nicole briefly gave some insight on her current relationship with the WAGs with WNBA player Angel Reese last month on her new podcast Unapologetically Angel.

Reese started by asking Nicole if she was still “friends with the WAGs,” and Nicole answered with a chuckle, saying, “Mmhmm, yes. Yes, yes, I was. I was … yeah.” Reese further interrogated Nicole on the subject, asking, “Are you guys still friends now?”

After collecting herself, Nicole responded, “Yeah, we’re cool. We’re not as cool as we were before.”

Reese then went on to ask about the true nature of the relationships between WAGs. “But were you guys cool genuinely because, like, you guys were friends, or was it just when you get into — you’re around these women all the time like you just become friends, or that became like a family for you.”

“No, that was like family,” Nicole clarified.

Nicole had become so tight-knit with some of the WAGs that she was even a part of the bridal party during Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ wedding. So it got a lot of attention when she suddenly unfollowed Brittany after she and Kelce split.

Making headlines with the move, Nicole assured people that she and Brittany had already spoken privately about whatever happened between them.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” she told People in 2023.

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there,” Nicole added. “That doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

She also said, “I still love my KC people and my KC community so much. But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they’re no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me.

One year later, and unfortunately, due to the nature of the internet and people, Nicole is still being inserted into things that don’t involve her regarding Kelce and Swift’s relationship. However, the fitness influencer seems to stand strong and hold her own when needed.