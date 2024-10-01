‘Yes They Broke Up’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole at the Center of Wild Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors, Comes Under Attack by Singer’s Fans 

Over the weekend of Sept. 28-29, Taylor Swift‘s fans began to spiral after noticing that she had not attended two of Travis Kelce‘s most recent games. Speculation of a split arose, and when a rumor got started that Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, was attending a Kansas City Chiefs game, Swiftie fans got nasty with her.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for a year, and since their union, Kelce has been to a number of Swift’s concerts, and Swift has been to plenty of Chiefs games. But despite the fact that the two seem to be going strong, fans can’t seem to let go of their past partners, in particular Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Ever since Kelce began dating Swift, there’s been a bit of “Bad Blood” between her Swiftie fan base and Kayla Nicole. Some fans have taken their loyalty to the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist to another level by attacking her via social media.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole harrased by Taylor Swift fans amid rumors of the couple’s break up (Photos: Iamkaylanicole/Instagram; Gotham/GC Images)

One fan has gone as far as creating a fake page solely made to harass Nicole, but the fitness influencer is letting it be known that she will not be bullied.

On Sept. 28, it began with one Swifite writing, “Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorow but @taylorswift13 won’t! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can’t find a route that fit their narrative ! No she wasn’t in kc , no she isn’t going to the game yes they BROKE UP #tnt #tayvis #traviskelce #taylorswift.”

Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorow but @taylorswift13 won’t! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can’t find a route that fit their narrative ! No she wasn’t in kc , no she isn’t going to the game yes they BROKE UP #tnt #tayvis #traviskelce #taylorswift — Adam Sabry (@AdamSabry292953) September 29, 2024

Another Swift fan who created a page called “Kayla Nicole No Filters” replied, “You think he’d really want to go back to waking up next to this wreck of a face” alongside a photo of Kayla Nicole.

You think he’d really want to go back to waking up next to this wreck of a face🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/0RUMz5Y29D — KaylaNicoleNoFilters (@FakeKaylaNicole) September 29, 2024

The fan, of course, did not have a profile picture of themselves on the page, which led another person to respond to the post and say, “I’d like to see your mug. She is very pretty. Seek help.”

The Swiftie responded with a four-photo collage of Kayla Nicole without makeup and seemingly getting her hair done. They captioned it “Very pretty” with a green vomit emoji. As if that wasn’t enough, the collage had a separate caption that reads, “without makeup, without filters and edits, she’s just another normal woman we meet walking down the street.”

Out of the 235.8K people who viewed the post, Nicole was one of them.

Kayla Nicole rushed to defend herself from the troll and boldly responded to the tweet saying, “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie.”

YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie. https://t.co/cGV2N9pzoB — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 30, 2024

Several fans also came to Kayla Nicole’s defense.

“Making a whole page for you is crazy, like why not just make a fan page,” one person wrote.

“This is nuts, wow. It’s been eons move along,” another replied.

‘You know how racist you gotta be to not recognize that Kayla is a bad b—h??? Swifties really are some of the biggest jobless losers,” wrote a third.

While he was already fairly well-known after playing for the Chiefs for the past 12 seasons, Kelce’s reputation has grown expeditiously since dating 34-year-old Swift. But it’s led to her fans uprooting his previous love affairs namely the one with Kayla Nicole.

The duo were a popular interracial couple who dated on and off for five years. Despite the fact that they’ve been officially split since May of 2022, there are some devoted Swifities who keep lingering on to the relationship.

Since splitting from Kelce, Kayla Nicole has been pretty private about her dating life. So it’s not clear whether she is dating someone new yet or not. But what Nicole has confirmed earlier this year on the “Behind the Likes” podcast, is that she is pretty much done dating athletes.

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” she said on the podcast in January. “I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me.”

She continued on painting the picture of her ideal guy. She said, “I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy.”