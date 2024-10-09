‘She’s Not Lowering Herself to That Nonsense’: Kayla Nicole’s Classy Mention of Travis Kelce Shocks Fans After Facing Harassment Online from Taylor Swift Supporters

Kayla Nicole is showing what a real class act she is.

The sports journalist appeared on the “I Am Athlete Daily” Instagram page, where she hosted a short segment called I Am Picks. In the segment, Nicole asks two participants to predict whether the athlete she names will perform an athletic play “more” or “less” than the number she gives.

Kayla Nicole mentions ex Travis Kelce during show segment following online attacks from Taylor Swift fans. (Photos: Iamkaylanicole/Instagram; Gotham/GC Images)



Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s brother Tad Prescott were the participants discussing their predictions of the “Monday Night Football” game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs with Nicole.

She first asked Talib, nicknamed Qib, “Does the GOAT Patrick Mahomes throw more than 235.5 yards.” Talib responded, “That’s right above his average versus super aggressive defense primetime. More!”

Right after that Nicole proceeds to ask Prescott about her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Chiefs. She said, “Slow start for the guy Travis Kelce. Do you think he’s going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?”

Prescott responded, “I think he gets more. Like I said, no Rashee Rice, they tried to force feed him last time, so you’re going to definitely need him.”

Kelce ended up with 70 receiving yards in the Chief’s 26-13 win over the Saints, according to The New York Post.

Nicole goes on to ask the men about their opinions on how Saints quarterback Derek Carr and Saints running back Alvin Kamara will perform. However, fans in the comments couldn’t help but acknowledge the way the sports journalist spoke about her ex without an ounce of emotional reaction.

One person said, “She’s the true G. O. A. T. She kept it professional and classy. She’s moved on. It’s the Swifties who go on the attack and she’s not lowering herself to that nonsense. She does her job and she’s never come out publicly and attached TK or TS. She’s always kept it [100]… she doesn’t need her significant other to put her on the map. She’s putting herself there… next!!”

Someone else said, “The way she acted like she didn’t know who ‘the guy’ was oh sis also you’ve been such a class act.” A third person wrote, “Very Demure and mindful. We got no time for the ex’ we making money and moves on this side! GOAT.”

However, a few believe Nicole is having a hard time moving on as her ex appear blissfully happy.

“She can’t keep his name out her mouth,” said one person as another said, “She knows if she keeps his name in her mouth she will stay relevant.”

Kelce and Nicole became a popular couple after dating in 2017 and many fans were hoping that wedding bells would be in the future for the two. But after dating on and off for five years they called it quits.

Now Kelce is dating 14-time Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift and the two have been in a relationship for just over a year. But with Swift being as popular as she is, the media has been covering their every move like when Swift is at a Chiefs game and when she isn’t, when Kelce is at one of her concerts, and all of their outings.

Swift has a massive fanbase who, much like Beyoncé’s Beyhive, has her back at any turn. But sometimes they take their support too far and it turns into bullying, which is exactly what happened once Swifties found out about Kelce’s past public relationship with Nicole.

Just two weeks ago a rumor got started that Nicole was attending a Chiefs game that Swift was not attending. The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer’s fan base began their speculations and immediately began to attack Nicole for her looks.

YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie. https://t.co/cGV2N9pzoB — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 30, 2024

One fan sarcastically wrote that she was “very pretty” and added a vomit emoji next to it along with a collage photo of her face.

But the fitness influencer has not shied away from sticking up for herself. She responded saying, “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie.”