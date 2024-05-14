‘If It Was Bey… The Hatred Would Be at The Max’: Beyoncé Fans Slam Hypocrites for Not Calling Out Taylor Swift’s Demonic Visuals In Paris Show Like They Did Over ‘Renaissance’

In 2023, when megastar Beyoncé launched what turned out to be her sold out Renaissance World Tour, many in the Christian community called for a boycott, rebuking the star’s soul to hell and criticizing anyone that planned on dressing up in silver and going to the show.

Now, after Taylor Swift shared a video of her with blotted out eyes and eerily spooky visuals, fans are asking the internet and all of those same holy rollers to keep the same energy.

Taylor Swift’s demonic visual at Paris show spark outrage and comparison to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. (Photos: @beyonce/Instagram; @taylorswift/Instagram)

Variety posted the black and white video from her four-night stint in Paris for the “Love Story” singer’s Eras Tour and many of her fans were excited to see her. But the celebration of Swift’s scary look had Beyoncé fans railing.

One X user asked, “Where’s the christians talking about the devil & illuminati like they do on beyoncé?” as one member of the Beyhive asked, “Where’s the christians talking about the devil & illuminati like they do on beyoncé?”

Another reposted the visual and protested, “If Beyoncé put up a visual like this during the Renaissance tour, they would’ve said she was a devil worshipper, Illuminati, and ran wild with conspiracy theories, mere SECONDS after it hit the screen.”

If Beyoncé put up a visual like this during the Renaissance tour, they would've said she was a devil worshipper, Illuminati, and ran wild with conspiracy theories, mere SECONDS after it hit the screen. 😂 https://t.co/ckQRn5sn5a — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 9, 2024

While those fans claimed that Swift has been exempt from religious scrutiny, a week ago, the pop singer was slammed in Texas by an Evangelical faith leader, Shane Pruitt for having “anti-Christian” lyrics.

The national director for the Southern Baptist Convention’s Next Gen Evangelism movement said not only are her lyrics blasphemous, the chart-topper’s fanbase has made her “almost a Messiah figure.”

“I’m definitely not the minister or parent that has the ‘no secular music’ stance. Also, I fully realize unbelievers are going to act like unbelievers. However, there is a difference between being secular, and being ANTI-CHRISTIAN,” she wrote in an X post in April 2024. “In transparency I used to listen to Taylor, However I think now it’s time to reconsider.”

LYRICS MATTER.



Disclaimer, I’m definitely not the minister or parent that has the “no secular music” stance. Also, I fully realize unbelievers are going to act like unbelievers.



HOWEVER, there is a difference between being secular, and being ANTI-CHRISTIAN.



For example, here a… — Shane Pruitt (@shane_pruitt78) April 23, 2024

Both stars, who are often compared, have been ripped by church folk.

In February 2023, Prophetess Tiphani Montgomery preached a sermon where she took aim at the “Halo” singer for in her mind what Montgomery claims is leading people astray.

“I am just watching a lot going on, things that are being said, specifically about entertainers,” she began her “Covered By God” sermon before continuing, “specifically about entertainers that I even have relationships with, entertainers that I know off the stage.”

These pastors only use Beyoncé to reach the shaderoom…works everytime #TiphaniMontgomery pic.twitter.com/KZ3jcD7ySc — Nicole (@Nprezzed) February 12, 2023

“When a witch has a coven it’s normally a small thing,” Montgomery said in her sermon. “Witches’ covens are normally three to seven people.”

She added, “When it becomes thousands it’s called a hive. Y’all a part of that lady beehive? And you call yourself a Christian?”

Montgomery then switched her attention to Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z.

“Why do you think that man call himself Jay-Hova, it was short for Jehovah,” the preacher said, before declaring, “May the dealings of the Lord come upon any Christian with a platform that is using mixture.”

After hearing the condemnation, gospel singer and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams blasted the faith leader.

“I just wish we would pray as publicly for entertainers as we rebuke them and damn their soul to hell,” she said, “I know it ain’t my calling mission, umm, to damn entertainers to hell and to say that they would drop dead. The devil is a lie.”

“Once you have that relationship with Christ, you know certain things you will do and won’t do anymore. Just like you used to pop bottles and drop it’s like it’s hot and the Lord changed your life, it’s a possibility that God will do the same things to others,” Williams said.