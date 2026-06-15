‘The King Has Spoken’: Knicks Hero Jalen Brunson Jumps Into Taylor Swift Fan Backlash After One Hot-Mic Remark Sparks a Firestorm

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson has a strong message after fans of Taylor Swift attacked a sports analyst online.

After leading the Knicks to a 4-1 Finals win over the Spurs and bringing New York its first championship in decades, Brunson isn’t backing down.

Yet one off-court moment stole so much attention that the Finals MVP had to address it.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson comes to a broadcaster’s defense against Taylor Swift’s fans. (Photos by @jalenbrunson1/Instagram, David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Knicks fans will remember Game 4 for the resurgence that sent the Spurs back to Texas with an embarrassing loss.

But Swift’s fans will remember the night for another reason.

ESPN New York analyst Monica McNutt landed in hot water with Swifties after one hot-mic remark last week.

“She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl!” McNutt, 36, said on-air after noticing Swift sitting courtside in Madison Square Garden.

Her reaction last week, which essentially cast Swift as a bandwagon Knicks supporter, set off a firestorm online.

‘He Cooked’: Trump Brushed Off Claims He Jinxed the Knicks — Then Unleashed a Vicious Shot That Sent an Already-Boiling Feud Into Full Meltdown



‘CJ is Coming for Travis’: Eagles’ Star C.J. Gardner-Johnson Viciously Trolls Taylor Swift Fans After They Nearly Ruin His Mother’s Restaurant

In response to the backlash, the MSG Network personality offered a somewhat apologetic apology to Swift, who’s been a Knicks fan since at least 2014.

McNutt was asked about the online targeting during a street interview with TMZ.

“I did not know of her Knicks loyalty. But shoutout to T-Swift. Like, we can be united in orange and blue,” McNutt said, referring to the Knicks’ traditional colors.

🎤 EXCLUSIVE: Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift for NBA finals comment. pic.twitter.com/JLyor4PvIA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

The Maryland native reiterated that Swift was not seen in MSG throughout the regular season.

“I did not know, and I apologize if I was wrong. And apparently I’m wrong,” she added.

McNutt’s mea culpa triggered a co-sign from the 2026 Finals MVP, attempting to calm angry fans flooding her Instagram comments.

Brunson, 29, played defense for Monica against Swift’s online army during an MSG Network interview over the weekend.

After New York’s championship-clinching Game 5 win in San Antonio on June 13, he met up with McNutt to recap the excitement.

But he had other matters to address first.

“I just want to say something to the Swifties. She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good. I promise,” Brunson pleaded, which led to a giggling McNutt replying, “Thank you.”

Jalen Brunson: “I just want to say something to the Swifties. She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good. I promise”



Monica McNutt: “😂 Thank you” pic.twitter.com/0EClYe9H1l — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

Brunson, who earned the moniker “Captain Clutch” for his spectacular ability to take over games in the closing moments, came in clutch for the ESPN sportscaster.

With Brunson’s endorsement, some Swift fans were ready to leave McNutt’s shady comments in the past.

However, she was still public enemy number one to less forgiving Taylor Swift fanatics.

“Swiftie here. She apologized. Let it go,” one person on X wrote.

One Knicks fan followed Bruson’s lead by declaring, “The king has spoken.”

But even Number 11 could not stop a McNutt hater from tweeting, “He doesn’t know that just makes me tolerate her less.”

Another poster who took a more explicit approach wrote, “F–k them Swifties. We don’t give a f–k about them f–king lame-ass weirdos.”

Yet, McNutt was still in the hot seat.

One X user argued, “Nah, man, her half-ass apology was worse than her comment… this is one that doesn’t know accountability.”

Despite the days-long vitriol directed her way, McNutt ultimately ended the weekend on a high note. The “First Take” alumna was on the headset when the Knicks wrapped up the Finals and secured NYC its first NBA Championship since 1973.

Footage of McNutt and Knicks play-by-play announcer Tyler Murray’s respective quotes when the buzzer hit zero went viral. The joy in their voices was emblematic of a metropolis that had finally overcome a five-decade championship drought.

“It’s happening, Knicks fans! It’s happening! It’s been 53 years, but for this moment, it was well worth the wait!” Murray, 35, exclaimed in reaction to Spurs center Victor Wembanyama missing his last shot in Game 5.

Murray’s exuberant, now-iconic call resumed, “A playoff run that will go down in history and a team that will live forever. Next stop, the Canyon of Heroes! The New York Knicks are NBA champions!”

A teary-eyed McNutt also said, “Enjoy it, Knicks fans. Enjoy it, Knicks Nation. Signed, sealed, delivered, your 2026 New York Knicks.” Murray added a finishing touch that saluted the 6-foot-2 Brunson and perfectly defined NYC’s entire playoff run: “No lead is too big, and no guard is too small.”