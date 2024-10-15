‘Consider a Lung Transplant’: Bernie Mac’s Daughter Reveals He Was on Oxygen for the Last Four Years of His Life

A new docuseries about the impact of Black comedians is shedding light on the final years of Bernie Mac’s life.

“Black Comedy in America” is a 10-episode show premiering on VICE on Oct. 15. The series is hosted by Tiffany Haddish, veteran comic and writer Chris Spencer, and Ryan Davis, and will feature a number of prominent comics.

Topics will range from ’70s Black sitcoms, the genre’s Chitlin’ Circuit foundation, its trailblazers, and much more. Mac is revered as being among the greats of comedy. He passed away at the age of 50 on Aug. 9, 2008.

Bernie Mac’s daughter reveals her father suffered during his final moments of life. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

His death was attributed to complications of pneumonia. He had been hospitalized for weeks when he died in his hometown of Chicago. But, as many fans learned when his transition was announced, Mac lived with the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis.

The condition causes growths in organs. In the case of Mac, his lungs and immune system were heavily impacted.

In his absence, his daughter Je’Niece McCullough spoke with Haddish about her father’s legacy for “Black Comedy in America.” Part of their conversation was revealed in a promotional clip shared on social media days ahead of the series’ premiere.

McCullough recalled, “His health was failing for years before he finally got sick, so those last four years of his life” Mac had been placed on oxygen. During that time, he filmed some of his last projects, which included the final seasons of “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Soul Men” with Samuel L. Jackson, and “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

Mac’s appearance was also noticeably altered as he appeared puffy, a side effect of steroids used to treat the condition.

McCullough further explained, “It had gotten so bad that his doctor was like, ‘You don’t have to do it now, but we’re gonna have to consider a lung transplant’ because the sarcoidosis had ravaged his lungs so badly that he really was operating with the capacity of one lung.”

In his last moments, the “Friday” movie star required a ventilator as he struggled to breathe. The brief clip resonated with fans on Instagram, especially those living with sarcoidosis.

“The day I heard that Bernie died from scarquitosis I cried all day. I know the suffering he was going through,” read one comment. Countless others paid tribute to Mac’s comedic genius. “IN MY OPINION HE WAS AND STILL IS THE KING OF COMEDY…I LOVE LOVE ME SOME MAC,” wrote another fan.

When Bernie Mac was casted for the Ocean’s Eleven, Steve Harvey went to the director and producer to try & steal the role, even telling them he would take less money. They said no and told Bernie about him. That’s why Bernie never wanted to do another Kings of Comedy tour.. pic.twitter.com/nkzlBPOqRf — Neo Jane (@Neo_Jane8) August 9, 2024

A few others expressed dissatisfaction with Haddish’s involvement. One critic wrote, “Gonna have to look out for this series. Not a Haddish fan but I’ll watch anyway.” While another quipped, “Having Tiffany do this was definitely a choice.”

When the series premieres on Oct. 15, there is sure to be even more commentary as “The Original Kings of Comedy,” Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley, reunite to speak about their own journeys in comedy and the legacy they created with Mac with their tour.

Harvey and the late comic were on the outs when he passed, and fans have never let Harvey live down the accusations that he envied Mac’s career.