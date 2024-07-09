Steve Harvey Gets A Reality Check After Q&A With Fans Turns Into Criticism About His Failed Marriages And Claims He Backstabbed Bernie Mac And Katt Williams

Steve Harvey may want to rethink plans of surprising his social media followers with DMs. The “Family Feud” host got a reality check when some fans revealed that they had no interest in interacting with him outside of liking and commenting on his posts.

In a tweet sent out just before midnight on July 8, Steve, 67, asked his 6.2 million followers, “If I inboxed you right now, what would you say to me?” Several people admitted that they would ask him for money. With more than four decades in the entertainment industry, he has reportedly amassed an estimated net worth of $200 million.

Steve Harvey’s Q&A with fans backfires when he faces questions about his failed marriages and feuds with Bernie Mac and Katt Williams. (Photos by Jim Spellman/WireImage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Along with being a game show host, Steve has enjoyed a lengthy career as a stand-up comic, an actor who has appeared in multiple movies as well as starred in his own sitcom, hosted talk shows, portrayed a television judge, and written popular books, to name a few of the ways he has built his empire.

Other responses included people sharing that they would thank him for years of bringing laughter into their homes. At least one person said they would ask him “Where is Lori at?,” seemingly alluding to their interest in his 27-year-old stepdaughter Lori Harvey.

Steve gained three bonus kids, Lori, Jason, and Morgan Harvey, when he married his current wife, Marjorie Harvey, in 2007. He is also a father to four older children that he shares with ex-wives Marcia and Mary Lee Harvey.

But replies to his question derailed when some individuals used the opportunity to take a dig at him. One person wrote, “You on your 3rd marriage and you terrified of your current wife because of her relationship with her ex. You also stabbed Bernie Mack in the back several times. There’s nothing you could even tell me.”

You on your 3rd marriage and you terrified of your current wife because of her relationship with her ex. You also stabbed Bernie Mack in the back several times. There’s nothing you could even tell me. https://t.co/ztp98MYR9m — RIP Akira Toriyama/ Fuck Drake (@ssj3gokou24) July 9, 2024

The loaded swipe at the “Think Like A Man, Act Like A Lady” author touched on a number of hot topics that have surrounded Steve in the past year. For instance, his longtime morning radio show co-host Shirley Strawberry alleged that he was fearful of Marjorie when recorded phone calls with Strawberry’s estranged husband, Earnest “Earnesto” Williams, were leaked to the media. Williams is currently incarcerated in relation to fraud charges.

Not to mention, Marjorie’s ex-husband, Jimmy L. Townsend, has claimed that they spoke days before she married Steve in 2007. She and Townsend were married in the ’90s and share two children. For his illegal and criminal activities, he received a life sentence in 1992 but only served roughly 27 years. During that time, Marjorie was also being watched by the FBI, though she was never charged or arrested.

The Harveys have been the subject of months of speculation after rumors suggested Marjorie had been unfaithful. Steve has tried to shut down the scandalous banter, calling the claims of infidelity false. This month the couple celebrated 17 years together.

An even older claim that resurfaced in 2023 is that the former Miss Universe pageant host attempted to sabotage the late comedian Bernie Mac‘s career. A rift between the two men dates back to the ’90s while on the “Original Kings of Comedy Tour.”

It is speculated that Steve was envious of his peer, stole jokes, and that he was even vying for Mac’s role in “Oceans Eleven.” The Chicago native ultimately landed the gig, and their relationship remained tarnished up until his untimely passing in 2008.

Another tweeter wanted to ask, “Why you let Kat do you like that?” In January, Katt Williams set the internet ablaze when millions of viewers tuned in to the “Club Shay Shay” interview. The comic unleashed on multiple peers, including Steve, who was accused of stealing more jokes, and Williams’ story of being homeless before the fame.

The “Friday After Next” star has harbored hard feelings for Steve since his sons were denied an autograph over 20 years ago and after the veteran entertainer refused to battle him in a joke-off. For months, Steve appeared to be unbothered by Williams’ remarks.

However, in June, while speaking at the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation’s Charity Golf Classic, he declared, “Katt Williams ain’t s—t” and “I can’t say it on the radio. You know I don’t use my platform to bring nobody down, but when I’m lied [on], I’ll destroy your a—.”

The Q&A tweet racked up more than 4,700 replies but was not shared on Instagram. Instead, Steve and his team have chosen to drum up engagement with clips from “Family Feud.”