‘His Little Punk A–’: Steve Harvey Seemingly Reignites Feud with Katt Williams In Profanity-Laced Rant Following Comic’s Shocking ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

It appears Steve Harvey has fired back at Katt Williams months after Williams called him out for stealing jokes and show ideas from other comedians.



The “Family Feud” host had some rather harsh words for an unnamed target during his sit-down with Stephen A. Smith at Invest Fest 2024 in Atlanta this past weekend.

“Somebody asked me recently, when somebody was dogging me, on the internet, on a podcast, somebody said, ‘Steve, why don’t you respond?’ I said, “’Cause lions don’t turn around when small dogs [are] barking.’ And I don’t,” the television personality told Smith.

Harvey continued, “When God has you on a path, and you are clear that you are on a path, there’s a Bible verse that says, ‘Stay on the wall. When they throw rocks at you, stay on the wall. When they’re coming for you, stay on the wall.'”

Steve Harvey seemingly returns fire at Katt Williams following the “Friday After Next” star’s viral “Club Shay Shay” interview. (Photos: Club Shay Shay/YouTube; Club Shay Shay/YouTube)

While the Daytime Emmy Award winner did not directly mention Williams on the Invest Fest stage in the clip circulating online, he did use the moment inside the Georgia World Congress Center to repeatedly insult the unidentified adversary.

“Don’t come down off the wall to address some little small-minded, penny-ante-a–s hater. And you will never have a hater that’s doing better than you, always know that,” Harvey instructed.

“Don’t get off the wall to address some penny-ante-a–s boy who ain’t got s–t going for himself,” he added. “You done stopped your climb up the wall so you come down here to talk to his little punk a–. Don’t do that.”

Harvey also suggested he would like to answer the criticism straightforwardly because he is a human being, “hood,” and he used to be a “fighter.” The 67-year-old comedian then offered a warning by seemingly making it clear he was talking about Williams.

“I still got hands. They slow, but if you get up on me real close, I can still knock your monkey-a–s out though. I just don’t have the quickness I had. … I’ll knock your short a–s out. I’ll shoot your perm straight out your head,” he cautioned.

The bad blood between the two comics went viral following a highly-publicized episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast in January.

Williams’ internet-breaking interview included him accusing Harvey of stealing the idea for “The Steve Harvey Show” sitcom from fellow comedian Mark Cooper.

ABC’s “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” aired from September 1992 to August 1997. “The Steve Harvey Show” debuted on The WB network in August 1996 and ended in February 2002.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” Williams alleged. “Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit.”

Williams also said, “You couldn’t be a movie star. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country-bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

In addition, Williams took credit for Steve Harvey no longer doing stand-up comedy shows. The “Wild ‘n Out” alumnus claimed his victory at The Championship of Stand-up Comedy in 2008 ended Harvey’s stand-up career.

Four days after the Katt Williams episode of “Club Shay Shay” premiered on YouTube, Harvey shared a video clip on X that sounded like a response to Williams. The video was filmed while Harvey was on the “Family Feud” set.

You don't have to address your haters 💯 pic.twitter.com/pBUEIgeGBW — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 7, 2024

“All my haters? I ain’t gotta say nothing to them. They got TV. They can cut their TV on seven days a week,” Steve Harvey told the “Family Feud” audience.

Furthermore, he said, “I got somebody really attacking me right now, I mean, really going after me, man. I’m just waiting to see what God’s gonna do.”

Katt Williams called out other celebrities on “Club Shay Shay” too. The “Friday After Next” actor dissed Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Tyler Perry, Ludacris, Michael Blackson, and more.

Invest Fest 2024 took place in Atlanta from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25. In addition to Steve Harvey and Stephen A. Smith, the event’s lineup featured Shannon Sharpe, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Wyclef Jean, will.i.am, Monica, Lauren London, and other entrepreneurs.