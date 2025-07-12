‘Are Her Toes Ok’: Kim Kardashian’s Refusal to Put Purse on Dirty Floor Takes a Turn As Fans Zoom In on Her Feet

A simple courtside photograph has transformed into an unlikely internet sensation, with Kim Kardashian’s dedication to protecting her designer handbag inadvertently drawing attention to an entirely different concern. The image from a 2023 Lakers game initially captured fashion enthusiasts’ attention for showcasing her luxury purse, but social media users soon found themselves more focused on the reality star’s tiny toe being squished up in her sandals.

The Skims founder was captured courtside during the Los Angeles Lakers versus Golden State Warriors matchup, where she had come to support Tristan Thompson, the father of her niece and nephew True and Tatum, and former partner of her sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s courtside photo protecting her Hermès bag while her pinky toe looked painfully squeezed went viral on social media. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The mother of four’s game-day ensemble featured a deliberately distressed “I Love Nerds” shirt with an artfully torn neckline, boned necklaces and a cross, paired with Balenciaga jeans and styled with a sleek pulled-back ponytail, according to W Magazine.

Reseller shop Randolph Goods posted photos from the night, and they immediately drew attention to the small platform on which the light pink mini-Kelly bag sat.

While fashion enthusiasts marveled at the accessory itself, eagle-eyed observers couldn’t help but notice something concerning about her feet.

“Are her toes ok?” one person asked in the comment section.

The commentary continued to pour in as more users examined the image closely.

“Pinky toe fighting Ms Sophia off the color purple,” wrote one particularly creative commenter, referencing the memorable character from the classic film.

The observations weren’t limited to humor, as some expressed genuine worry about prioritizing fashion over comfort.

“Who cares about that damn bag, but what about those toes,” one person quipped, while another questioned, “She can afford a $200000 bag but she can’t buy shoes big enough to fit all her toes???”

The bag in question certainly warranted such attention, as Randolph Goods explained it was a “Hermès Mini Kelly in Bubblegum Matte Alligator, one of the most desired Hermès colors.”

These particular pieces are described as “extremely rare” with exceptionally high resale values. The photograph clearly shows Kardashian’s commitment to preserving her investment, as she positioned a small bag stand beneath the purse to prevent it from touching the arena floor.

This level of bag protection isn’t unusual for the Kardashian family, who have built a reputation around their extensive luxury collections. North West, Kardashian’s daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, has already begun following in her mother’s footsteps with her own impressive handbag collection. The young fashion enthusiast owns pieces including a $5,695 Judith Leiber Pepperoni Pizza Clutch and an expensive white Birkin 25, demonstrating that appreciation for high-end accessories runs in the family.

Interestingly, this wasn’t Kardashian’s first time implementing creative floor-avoidance strategies at basketball games.

In March 2024, she was photographed at another Lakers versus Warriors game, this time allowing her brown Hermès Birkin crocodile-print bag to rest directly on the ground, according to photos published by People. A similar style currently resells for $55,900 on Sotheby’s website, suggesting either a change in her floor-protection philosophy or simply different circumstances that evening.

The timing of this renewed focus on Kardashian’s feet feels particularly relevant given her recent injury struggles. In December 2024, she surprised fans by arriving at the Skims NYC opening party on a mobility scooter due to a broken foot, demonstrating that foot health has indeed become a more pressing concern for the reality star and business mogul.

Nothing stopped Kim Kardashian from attending the grand opening of her Skims NYC flagship store– not even an injured foot. pic.twitter.com/QdimhHWHH1 — W Magazine (@wmag) December 13, 2024

While the original photograph was meant to showcase luxury fashion and courtside glamour, it inadvertently opened a dialogue about the balance between style and comfort.

The incident serves as a reminder that even those with unlimited resources face the universal lady challenge of finding footwear that looks amazing while feeling comfortable, though most people don’t have six-figure handbags requiring protective floor mats to consider in the equation.