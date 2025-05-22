‘Ummm What Law School Did She Go To?’: Kim Kardashian’s Family Celebration of Her ‘Law School’ Graduation Leaves Fans Confused, Four Years After She Passed the ‘Baby Bar’

Kim Kardashian celebrated a major milestone this week, but the intimate ceremony shared by sister Khloé Kardashian left fans scratching their heads across social media.

The videos showed what looked like a traditional law school graduation, complete with cap and gown moments, yet something didn’t quite add up for viewers wondering exactly which institution Kim had attended and what degree she had actually earned.

Kim Kardashian finishes her six-year law program and is planning to take the California bar. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The SKIMS founder marked the completion of the next step of her six-year legal education journey in a backyard ceremony, tossing her graduation cap in the air as the sole student while two mentors delivered glowing tributes.

Mentors praised the reality television mogul’s dedication to fighting for clemency for incarcerated individuals, bringing international attention to criminal justice issues, and consistently making time for people society has overlooked.

CNN commentator Van Jones fought back tears at the ceremony as he spoke about Kardashian’s dedication and her efforts to help others. The now-viral shows him describing her path as requiring no “ivory tower shortcuts.”

As she took the mic at the celebration, Kim also emphasized how she had pulled herself up by her proverbial high-heeled straps through sheer determination and hard work.

Khloe said she was so proud to support her sister’s “celebration lunch for graduating law school.”

But when The Shade Room posted news of the “celebration,” the comment section erupted with questions and criticism.

“Wait graduated from WHAT law school???” one person wrote, perfectly capturing the widespread confusion about Kim’s educational achievement.

The skepticism reflected a broader sentiment that she was able to skip the line and receive the title of “lawyer” that most others could not without the proper steps, even though Kim did not claim to have obtained a bar license.

Others quickly zeroed in on the apparent bypassing of traditional educational requirements.

“Can I skip getting my bachelor’s and go straight to law school. It’s always been my dream,” wrote one sarcastic observer, as another bluntly stated, “Regular people could never bypass bachelor degrees, the LSAT, and Law school but here a white woman did both.”

The comments highlighted frustration with what appeared to be preferential treatment unavailable to everyday students. The most pointed criticism came from someone with apparent legal education experience who sought to clarify the distinction.

“Let’s be clear, she didn’t graduate from law school she finished an apprenticeship. That is definitely not that same and it’s an insult to those of us who did graduate from law school,” one person quipped, adding, “She shouldn’t be celebrated for things she didn’t do. Call it what it is and say congratulations for finishing an apprenticeship.”

The confusion stems from the fact that Kim never attended traditional law school or earned a Juris Doctor degree.

Instead, she completed California’s Law Office Study Program, an alternative legal apprenticeship pathway available in only four U.S. states, according to Live Now Fox.

This program allows individuals to study under practicing attorneys or judges rather than attending formal law school, requiring participants to complete 5,184 hours of study over four years.

Kim’s journey extended to six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her demanding schedule managing multiple businesses while raising four children.

Her legal education began in 2018 when she started an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm, motivated by her growing involvement in criminal justice reform, People reports.

The path proved challenging, particularly when she faced the “baby bar” exam, officially known as the First-Year Law Student’s Examination. She failed this crucial test three times over two years before finally passing in December 2021 on her fourth attempt.

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!



Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.



For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

More recently, Kim passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination in March, an important step toward becoming eligible for the California bar exam.

She has been open about the challenges of her studies, recently sharing her frustration with evidence law on Instagram, writing “I can’t deal w all these f—king hearsay exceptions!” and calling it “My least favorite subject in law school” in June 2024.

Despite the social media criticism and the frustrations she might have felt, supportive voices also emerged, with some recognizing her achievement within its proper context.

“Following her father’s footsteps,” one commenter noted, referencing her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., the prominent attorney who famously represented O.J. Simpson.

Robert Kardashian & O.J. Simpson met on a tennis court in 1969 & stayed friends for decades, sharing business interests & their affiliation with the University of Southern California pic.twitter.com/RxQ3blKY6N — Kardashian Facts (@KardashTruths) August 17, 2021

Kim has frequently spoken about how proud her father would be of her legal pursuits, noting that he would have been both shocked by her career choice and her biggest cheerleader.

While Kim has not yet announced plans to take the California bar exam, her completion of the apprenticeship program represents a legitimate pathway to legal practice in the state.

Her journey, though unconventional, demonstrates the alternative routes available for those determined to enter the legal profession, even as it continues to generate debate about accessibility, privilege, and the various paths to legal education in America.