‘She Doesn’t Look Ok’: Bianca Censori’s ‘Body Language’ In Alarming New Video with Kanye West Sparks Concern as Fans Believe She Looks ‘So Scared’

New footage of Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, has fans concerned after video shows the Australian model walking timidly with the “College Dropout” rapper following a day of shopping.

Recent concerns about Censori’s appearance follow the many rumors spread about trouble in their marriage and accusations against Kanye, including claims of his alleged inappropriate behavior with Sean “Diddy” Combs toward a then-teenage songwriter Niykee Heaton.

West is also dealing with a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment with a former assistant, while his ex set strict rules about his current wife’s sheer or see-through clothing around their kids.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori’s trip to a Tokyo shopping mall has sparked concern with fans worried about her well being. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

TMZ posted the video on Tuesday, Oct. 22, of West and Censori roaming through the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan. The couple have been there on and off for months as the rapper works on new music.

Both dressed in all black, Censori wore what appears to be a headband, sheer stockings over her black thong and a black halter top that showed off her full back and her side breast. She appears fearful as she is seen holding on to the “Donda” recording artist, who rocked an all-black denim look.

When the outlet posted on the story regarding their shopping trip out, many on Facebook chimed in, even telling her to “Blink twice if you are in danger.”

“She doesn’t look okay,” one person wrote. “Can’t quite tell if it’s his hold on her or if she’s on something but she does not look healthy.”

Another commented, “Idk….her body language screams help I’m so scared, intimidated and uncomfortable. She looks so miserable.”

A third, leaning into the rumors that West is in fact controlling Censori’s mind, said, “She so brainwashed… it’s sad,” as someone else offered, “She looks very uncomfortable.”

“I thought Japan had indecent exposure laws,” one person inquired in the comment section of The Daily Mail’s post.

“Money talks obviously ! This is getting old actually. Now we know she is a willing participant, they deserve to be arrested together. But they’ve done this everywhere and so far it has been accepted by the authorities,” they continued.

The couple were previously banned for indecent exposure by a boat company in Italy after images of Censori with her head in West’s lap surfaced online. Viewers could see West’s bare butt exposed as Censori’s appeared to have her head placed in his lap in a water taxi.

If convicted of indecent exposure in Japan, one can be jailed up for up to two years and/or receive a fine of up to 2.5 million yen, which equates to $32,000.

Reports have been swirling for months about the Chicago native’s “controlling ways.” Some say, he not only tells her what to wear and say but forbids her from getting on social media.

The Daily Mail once reported it was told by another of its purported insiders that “Bianca has always had social media, and she was active on it – until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

“He convinced her that, since she’s a public figure now, she should remain mysterious,” the unidentified source added.

The tipster even claimed that Censori is now “wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants.”

Not all of the comments were about her mental health or her being afraid, but were directed at Ye, saying, “Hope he buys her clothes” while they are out at the retail plaza.

The architect’s wardrobe seems to always catch headlines, including some that suggest that her husband’s ex-wife, billionaire Kim Kardashian has set up strong ground rules that dictate how she is to dress around her children, specifically her son.

Kanye and Censori have been spending a lot of time in Asia over the last few months. Reportedly, Kanye is there because he is not hounded by the public and does not need to move around with security.

Some have speculated it is to stay away from the mounting lawsuit allegations filed against him by a former assistant and to steer clear of the whispers connecting him to the damning Diddy allegations.

Some countries in Asia mandated that the producer’s wife covers up, but Japan has been a little more liberal. Which is why she is able to walk around like she is in Tokyo with the Grammy winner.