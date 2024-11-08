‘Did You Lighten Your Skin?’: Ayesha Curry’s New Look Raises Eyebrows Months After Critics Begged Her to Lay Off the Filters

Ayesha Curry can’t seem to catch a break from trolls online about her appearance since welcoming their fourth child.

After weeks of facing scrutiny about the over-usage of filters in her photos, fans have now accused the already fair-skinned entrepreneur is brightening her skin as well.

Ayesha gave fans a glimpse of how she and her Golden State Warriors husband Stephen Curry dressed in pirate-themed costumes. As shown in pictures from her Instagram page, she traded out her black hair for a curled burgundy wig.

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry has been accused of altering her looks with filters and skin brightening. (Photo: Ayeshacurry/Instagram)

“Date night with my golden state wARRRRRior,” she wrote in the caption — using the emphasis on ‘R’ as a play on the typical diction portrayed by pirates.

It’s not clear where the Currys were exactly but the couple seemed to have attended a Halloween party with a few of their couple friends, including Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, and fellow Golden State Warrior Andrew Wiggins and his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson.

In pictures floating around on X, Curry is standing in front of her husband as he wraps his arms around her while making a funny face for the camera.

Green and Hazel Renee dressed as characters from Beetlejuice, and Steph’s other teammate Andrew Wiggins wore a dog mask while Johnson sported a skeleton jumpsuit with a skeleton baby inside to show that she is pregnant with their third child.

Steph & Ayesha Curry, Draymond Green & Hazel Renee, and Andrew Wiggins & Mychal Johnson at a Halloween party together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xaRHouKsAx — Anika 🦋 (@WardeIICurry30) November 1, 2024

While fans gave her plenty of compliments for how beautiful she looked in the fit, one person was distracted by the hue of her skin.

The commenter wrote, “Do you lighten your skin? Some photos you look darker than others and a darker tan ( bronze orange color).”

Other fans got offended by the person’s “rude” comment saying, “What a rude comment to make. It’s fall, it’s not like she can go outside and tan. Everyone’s skin color changes throughout the seasons. Why assume she lightens her skin?

Another person added, “Ridiculously rude. It’s called makeup & lighting.” A third person who was seemingly at a loss for words said, “Wow really?”

Ayesha rarely claps back at trolls, though she has yet to acknowledge the critical comments on her recent looks, despite facing criticism about her pictures since September — five months after welcoming her second son, Caius Chai Curry.

She and Steph also share three others: their first daughter, Riley Curry, was born one year after they tied the knot in 2011. Their second daughter, Ryan, was born in 2015 and son Cannon was born in 2018.

But she is well aware of the toxicity that comes with social media. She even expressed slight regret with publicizing her eldest daughter Riley’s life online.

In a 2023 interview with Insider she said, “When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become. If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it. But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We’re bringing our kid along.’”