‘Pretty Girls Don’t Need Filters’: Ayesha Curry’s Unrecognizable In New Photos After Returning from Maternity Leave Has Fans Begging Her to Lay Off the Filters 

Ayesha Curry is getting back to work after she and her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry, welcomed their fourth child, Caius Curry, in May.

She appears to be keeping her newborn out of the public eye, which seems to be her No. 1 priority. But now, four months later, the beauty entrepreneur and cooking enthusiast is ready to hit the ground running again.

Ayesha Curry has been accused of using filters for her photos after returning to work from maternity leave. (Photo: Ayeshacurry/Instagram)

On Sept. 25, Ayesha posted a photo rocking a shoulder-length wavy bob with a dreamy look as she glanced into the camera while holding her phone.

For her caption, she wrote, “Mat leave is over. Mom tried to get it together. Thanks to the glam squad making the first day back easy breezy.”

While many fans were quite blown away by Curry’s beauty others were skeptical on whether she had some enhancements added to her photo.

One person suggested that the 35-year-old had used a photo and video editing app called Facetune. They wrote, “Facetune glow is like none other.” Another person said, “Not my girl using an entire face filter when her face is naturally so perfect.”

A third person who was convinced that Ayesha had added a little razzle-dazzle to her picture, said, “1st rule. Pretty girls don’t need filters…jus saying.”

Some fans stuck up for Steph’s wife saying, “I hope she blocks all of you saying she used face tune,” and “don’t they all use it Why must it be mentioned when it’s her?”

She has yet to respond to the back-and-forth chatter in her comment section and probably won’t have time to as she gets back to handling her multiple business and brand deals.

Over the past few years, Ayesha has also collected a few job titles other than wife and mom. She is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, the founder and CEO of a lifestyle brand called Sweet July, and started a skin care line called Sweet July Skin. She’s also a restaurateur who partnered with award-winning Chef Michael Mina to create their restaurant International Smoke.

In addition to all of that — and a few other unmentioned roles — Ayesha is also involved in the film industry. She’s made appearances in shows like “​​A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Ballers,” “Hannah Montana” and more. But earlier this year she returned to the screen alongside Lindsay Lohan in their new Netflix rom-com called “Irish Wish.”

One could say Curry must have an amazing ability to balance responsibilities in order to achieve all of this, but Curry says otherwise.

“The first step is accepting that balance doesn’t really exist,” she told People last year. “We’re all just out here doing our best. Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I don’t — but I continue to show up for the things and people that matter, and that counts for a lot.”

She added, “I also like to say ‘it takes a village,’ and that’s true in family and in business. I’ve been fortunate to be able to surround myself with people who share the same values, and that ‘village’ has allowed me to be at my best and helps make everything happen.”