‘Talking … Reckless’: Steph Curry Says Wife Ayesha at the Center of His Heated Confrontation with Nia Long’s Ex-Fiancé Ime Udoka

Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had a heated exchange during their teams’ April 6 game, which has put the spotlight on the women in their lives.

By halftime, it was evident that the six-time league championship-winning franchise did not have an answer to their opponent’s defensive tactics. As both teams headed to their respective locker rooms, Curry and the retired NBA small forward crossed paths and fired off what appeared to be a brief volley of trash talk.

Steph Curry brings his wife Ayesha Curry into the conversation following heated exchange with Nia Long’s ex, Ime Udoka. (Photos by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The heated moment seemed to motivate the Rockets to continue their pummeling of the Warriors throughout the second half. The final score of 106-96 ended the Bay Area stars’ five-game winning streak.

During the postgame conferences, Curry and Udoka expectedly faced questions about the game and about details of their verbal squabble.

Curry joked, “He [Udoka] had made a reservation at International Smoke and then he canceled it. So, I was kinda upset with him, and we went back and forth on that,” which placed his wife, Ayesha Curry, at the center of the controversy.

Steph Curry and Ime Ukoda going at it👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ny2yCY5QVr — terry (@terryworst) April 7, 2025

International Smoke is the steakhouse she co-founded with celebrity chef Michael Mina. The San Francisco establishment opened its doors in November 2024. Her husband’s quick-witted answer garnered laughs from teammate Draymond Green and the room of reporters.

Ime told the media, “I was talking to my team about the physicality. This is the type of game we like. This is who we are. He said something. I said something. Nothing. A little friendly banter.”

When he spoke with The Athletic, he added, “When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job.”

Steph Curry on the Ime Udoka back-and-forth: “He made a reservation to International Smoke and canceled it. I was upset with him.” pic.twitter.com/Sy7D0rfJH3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 7, 2025

The fans, however, have their own perspectives on the matter.

“Curry just mad cause Udoka said he called dibs on Ayesha,” read one tweet. Another stated, “Either Curry told Ayesha yesterday that he would go for the fifth child before the fifth ring or I can’t explain today’s game.”

Someone else typed, “Ime Udoka was never a good enough player to be talking as reckless as he has been. Add to that, the public embarrassment of fumbling Nia Long. Bro should really just be quiet out here.”

Ime Udoka on his exchange with Steph Curry after the Draymond Green sequence:



"I was talking to my team about the physicality. This is the type of game we like. This is who we are. He said something. I said something. A little friendly banter." pic.twitter.com/PvRICbfKie — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 7, 2025

And a fourth person said, “Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long was one of the greatest things to happen to this franchise. I fully believe we [aren’t] what we are today without Ime. He instilled a dog mentality and toughness in us.”

Udoka and actress Nia Long were together for 12 years when a cheating scandal ended their romance in 2022. At the time, he was the head coach of the Boston Celtics, a gig he lost for his alleged inappropriate affair with a female staff member. He and his ex-fiancée continue to co-parent their son, Kez, for which he reportedly pays $32,000 in child support a month.

As for the Currys, the longtime sweethearts have been together since 2008 and married since 2011. They are parents to daughters, Riley and Ryan, and sons, Canon and Caius.