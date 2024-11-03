‘Bro You Have 4000 Children’: Steph Curry’s Thirst Post to Ayesha Leaves Fans Speculating Baby No. 5 Is on the Way

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has never shied away from showing his love and admiration for his wife, Ayesha. From sweet social media posts to openly praising her during interviews, he not only talks about how much his family means to him but that the mother of his four children is at the center of it all.

A recent post has people thinking that he might be ready for yet another addition to the family, even as his youngest, Caius, is not even a year yet.

The NBA All-Star posted a provocative picture of Ayesha in a sexy pirate costume for Halloween. She was sitting on a table with her legs open and dangling over a couch. Steph captioned the photo: “AYEsha AYEsha my matey. Ok. [corny] time is over now.”

Immediately after posting, his 58 million followers began to chime in, many saying he might be ready to have kid number five!

“My boy tryna have another child,” one person wrote, as another added, “Your new child is barely 6 months bro.”

A third comment swooped in and said, “Bro is literally building an army of shooters.”

Several others weighed in with more jokes like, “Curry sitting Ayesha down for 9 months after this,” and “Bro you have 4000 children.”

The last comment is an exaggeration as the Currys have four children: Canon, 6, Ryan, 9, Riley, 12 and the new baby boy who was born on May 11.

The Currys are a hefty bunch with four children. (Photo Instagram @ayeshacurry)

But despite being the parents of almost a starting squad, it seems that the two know how to keep things spicy.

Ayesha posted Halloween pictures also. Her flicks included her hubby with her as pirate mates.

“Date night with my golden state wARRRRRior,” she captioned the post, referencing her husband’s team with the “arrrrr” sound associated with mythological pirates.

Interestingly enough, a couple of her 7.9 million fans also noticed their chemistry and suggested that another baby might be on the way.

“Sht baby number 5 gonna be on the way you dressing thar,” one person wrote, while the overwhelming majority of the posts made mention of her new hair color and just how cute she looked in her costume.

One comment even declared, “Happy Halloween to one of the best couples ever.”

While people are pushing for a new kid, it seems that Ayesha is just adjusting to having an infant in the house again and loving how her other children are stepping up as siblings.

In an interview with SheKnows, she said, “We’re lucky — all the kids have embraced the new baby and my girls, being a little older, have even been helping me around the house.”

“The baby has made back-to-school so much more exciting,” she joked. “The kids are thrilled to get in the car after school to give him kisses.”

While the little one has brought a lot of excitement to the family, at one point the Currys thought they were done having children with three.

But then … the point guard looked at his wife and it was on, according to an interview with Sweet July in March 2024.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again,” the chef stated.

And while fans eagerly anticipate what’s next for the Curry family, for nowb they seem focused on savoring the joy of their lively household — three kids, one baby, endless laughs, sexy pics and pirrrrate love.