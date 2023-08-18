‘Ice T Is a Blessed Man’: Coco Austin Leaves Fans Drooling After Showing Off Her Assets In Steamy Bikini Photos

Ice-T‘s wife, Coco Austin, is being slammed online after sharing another snapshot that shows her posing by the pool.

The 44-year-old mother of one regularly uploads photos of herself in a bikini, twinning with their daughter, Chanel. Last month, she was called out for wearing a very revealing one-piece at a public pool at a hotel.

But the outrage this time is over two photos Austin shared of herself wearing a hot pink, blue and lavendar two-piece to promote her OnlyFans page. In one image, she can be seen posing by a tree, and in the other, she dropped down on her toes with bent knees.

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin shares steamy bikini pic on Instagram. (Photos: @coco/Instagram)

“Trying to get my last Summer days in… #poolside #swimsuitlover,” she captioned the post. “Video in linktree #bio #of.”

Fans immediately flooded her comments section with an array of fire heart eye and fire emojis and commentary about her body.

“Total Barbie vibes in this swim suit!!!”

“WOOO HOOO! The Squat Pose.”

“Very hot, this one deserves to be on onlyfans.”

“I think you have your daughters top on!”

However, there were many who shared critical remarks about her photos, including one who said, “Sorry this is to much for me. Unfollowing.” Another wrote, “To be a married woman these pictures just don’t set right with me.”

One individual chose to bring up her husband, who often defends his wife of 22 years, amid trolls who criticized her post. “Ice T is a blessed man to have you Coco fr,” that person wrote.

OOKKAAYYY Ice T & Coco we see y’all! 🔥👀👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/tyrjfPG5re — 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) April 20, 2022

Austin — whose real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow — revealed that she was starting an OnlyFans page earlier this year, and her husband more than approves of her using the subscription-based app to make money. Some fans have expressed that they disagree with the rapper’s wife putting her voluptuous body on display for the site’s paid subscribers.

But Austin’s curvaceous body stops many in their tracks, including a man who was caught gawking at her while at the 65th-annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

The “Colors” artist shared of short video of the man gazing at the mother of his youngest child. He wrote in the caption, “Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out…. I TOTALLY understand.”

Last year, R&B singer Ne-Yo also revealed that Ice-T once let him grab a “handful” of Austin’s assets before they drank and hung out one evening.

