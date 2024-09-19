‘This Is Someone Who Destroyed My Life’: Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne Exposes His True Feelings About Diddy’s Role In Sending Him to Prison Following Mogul’s Recent Arrest

Former rapper and now politician Moses “Shyne” Barrow has broken his silence on the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Once an integral part of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, the Belizean native shared for the first time publicly his thoughts on the music executive’s recent legal troubles.

While he made it clear that he takes “no joy” in Diddy’s legal troubles, the “Bad Boyz” chart-topper is adamant that his former boss is the person who “destroyed” his life.

Former Bad Boy artist Shyne blames Diddy for 10-year sentence in 1999 nightclub shooting. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shyne’s remarks come just days after Combs’ arrest on serious federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, which resulted in Diddy being denied bail twice.

The case has grabbed headlines, with many reflecting on Diddy’s past. Not only are people bringing up his notorious “Freak-offs” and “Diddy Parties,” but his infamous connection to a 1999 New York nightclub incident, where Shyne partied with the Bad Boy founder and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, before gunshots left two people wounded.

Shyne had no idea how his life would crumble after that night. His career was halted and his life as a free man was marred by first-degree assault, gun possession, and reckless endangerment charges. The chart-topper was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2001 for his role in that altercation. He was ultimately released in 2009 and deported to Belize.

Fast-forward to 2024, both men seem to be on very different paths. Shyne is now the leader of the opposition in Belize’s House of Representatives, while Diddy faces charges that could lead to life behind bars. Shyne shared his thoughts on his former boss’s case at a press conference in Belize.

“When I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and be recognized for my talent and take over the world,” Shyne recalled during an interview with Channel 5 Belize. “I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me.”

Shyne’s countenance was still as he explained the role Diddy played in his legal struggles. “He contributed … he pretty much sent me to prison. That is the context by which you must always describe that [relationship]. I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Shyne insinuated that he and Combs are not as close as some would think. Despite his forgiving heart, he made sure to set the record straight about their relationship.

“So, let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are,” Shyne stated. “This is not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life and who I forgave and who I moved on.”

Over the years, Shyne has worked with Diddy to bring resources to Belize, yet he clarified that their partnership was strictly business.

“Don’t distort it as if he and I were boom bally. This is someone that destroyed my life,” he continued.

Shyne’s evolution from rapper to politician has not gone unnoticed. When The Shade Room posted a clip from the news conference, many praised him for his grace and wisdom in handling the situation, with one commenter noting, “Shyne is a true definition of sit back and let God.”

Another person said, “This man has truly evolved. Holding on to bitterness and resentment only hurts you, not the offender. Let life take care of people. Karma never loses an address.”

“Forgiving a person without an apology is powerful,” a third comment read.

Not everyone was impressed. Some wanted him to acknowledge his own role in his demise.

“1st off you destroyed your own life….. let’s take some accountability,” a Shade Room comment reprimanded. “That’s the problem people don’t take accountability for they own actions and how it lead them down a patch of destruction.”

Despite his difficult past, Shyne remains focused on his future and the welfare of his country. “No one needs to fail for me to succeed,” he said, further demonstrating his growth.

Meanwhile, the producer behind the success of artists like Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G. and the Lox’s legal woes continue. His legal team had proposed a $50 million bond to secure his release, but the judge denied the motion, citing concerns over witness intimidation and flight risk. The music mogul will remain behind bars in Brooklyn as his trial looms.