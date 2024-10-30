‘It Hurt Me’: Kevin Hart Drops Bombshell About Erectile Dysfunction Humbling Him Years After Joke About Not Satisfying Wife Eniko In Bed

Kevin Hart is using humor to come clean about the most intimate moments shared between him and his wife Eniko Hart. In doing so, the comic is encouraging even more fans to laugh at his pain while on his new comedy tour, “Acting Your Age.”

The entertainer, 45, has been on the road with his latest jokes and stories since late June. Unsurprisingly, those closest to the Hollywood entertainer, like Eniko, have found themselves immersed in his stand-up routine.

The couple, who wed in 2016 after dating for seven years, are parents to two young children, son Kenzo, 6, and daughter Kaori, 4. Kevin is also the dad to his daughter Heaven, 19, and his son Hendrix, 16, whom he shares with his first wife, Torrei Hart.

Kevin Hart reveals he has been treating erectile dysfunction with gas station pills. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

The “Die Hart” star wrapped a three-show stint in Oakland on Oct. 25, and, according to the San Francisco Gate, he got personal about feeling the effects of aging.

Despite keeping his physique in tip-top shape, Kevin confessed to the audience at Paramount Theatre that not every part of his body still works like it did in the days of his youth. He went so far as to admit that he sometimes needs a boost to get things going in the bedroom.

The self-deprecating joke included him telling fans that he has been too ashamed to go to the doctor for medication to help invigorate his “member,” so instead, he has resorted to using the readily accessible pill concoctions at gas stations.

“They had the d—k pills next to the chips,” he purportedly said. Kevin remarked that Eniko had no knowledge of him self-treating his erectile deficiency.

“GQ said you're 5'5", the L.A. Times says you're 5'4", and some other place said you were 5'2",” Anderson Cooper says to comedian Kevin Hart, who tries to set the record straight. https://t.co/eosLqauiY2 pic.twitter.com/uh7BPaP2XX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 21, 2024

When the actor marked the culmination of his Oakland shows with a carousel of images taken at the venue, followers couldn’t resist taking a jab at his issue. A fan wrote, “What a great show! Thank you for the amazing performance. Take that pill.”

A second person pointed out that he appropriately named the tour when they commented, “Kevin you know how to actually act your age.”

Kevin’s shtick for kissing and telling has previously been used as source material. In his 2019 “Irresponsible” comedy special, he exposed Eniko’s eye for men much larger than him. He said that a bedroom discussion about their consumption of porn led to the major discovery about his wife’s desires.

“My pride wanted to know what she was watching,” he said. “The s—t that I saw, it hurt me. The reason why is because her porn search was the complete opposite of who I am. Everything I saw was big. Everything was big!”

The joke really grew legs when he said that some of the sites were not hosts of X-rated content; instead, “it was tall men being active. They were changing lightbulbs, putting s—t on shelves, hanging paintings. What kind of sick s—t is this?”

#Diddy has always been questionable. He meant what he said the first time. #Usher didn’t check him. #KevinHart said what many were thinking. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/0L2GKtVi0L — Daphne (@celebriD) February 29, 2024

Elsewhere in the comments, scores of Kevin’s followers peppered him with questions about his friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs and his knowledge of the disgraced mogul’s sex parties.

Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn after being indicted in a federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. His mounting legal issues also include more than a dozen lawsuits accusing him of drugging and assaulting numerous people throughout his 30-year career.

The fallout of his scandals has led to interview clips of Combs resurfacing. Among them is one where he is shown fully clothed in a bedroom as Kevin asks him and Usher questions. For some, the video is proof that the comedian had to have known about his pal’s alleged deviant behavior.

“So are you gonna spill the tea on what happens at the freak offs with Diddy or Naw?” a person asked in the comments. Another individual said, “This fool over here acting like he wasn’t knee-deep in the Diddy scandal. Please sir, stop. We all know the truth.”

When a Daily Mail reporter stopped him on the street recently and asked about the music executive’s legal battle, Kevin was tight-lipped, only suggesting that he was not the right person to provide answers on the matter.