‘I Can’t Fix That’: Kevin Hart Says Real Problems Arose in His Sex Life After Wife Eniko’s Browser History Revealed Her Lust For Tall Men

Kevin Hart dives into his rise to superstardom and pursuit of billionaire status in a recent interview, but a comical clip about his challenges in the bedroom are what some fans are talking about instead.

The comedian appeared on the latest episode of “60 Minutes” that premiered on CBS on April 21. In a clip posted to Twitter, Anderson Cooper broaches the topic of the “Die Hart” actor’s short stature.

The 44-year-old stands at a self-proclaimed 5 feet 5, but he has joked about his actual height ranging between two and three inches shorter. Kevin said he is mostly confident in his size, except for the time he learned that his wife, Eniko Hart, had an eye for men much bigger than him.

Kevin Hart says wife Eniko’s sexual interest in tall men forced them to have a “real conversation” about their desires. (Photo: Kevinhart4real/Instagram.)

“You told the story about your wife watching tall people porn,” said Anderson. “Yeah, he was taller than me. Yeah, ‘Why’s he so tall? Is that what you want?’ That was real; we had a real conversation off of that. ‘Is that what you looking for?’ If your search starts with tall … yeah, no, I can’t fix that. We got a problem,” quipped the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” talent.

“Anderson tried it,” wrote a fan in response to the clip. Another person commented, “It’s so entertaining to see Kevin Hart’s hilarious responses to these height discrepancies! He always knows how to bring humor into any situation. Can’t wait to see more of his comedy!”

“GQ said you're 5'5", the L.A. Times says you're 5'4", and some other place said you were 5'2",” Anderson Cooper says to comedian Kevin Hart, who tries to set the record straight. https://t.co/eosLqauiY2 pic.twitter.com/uh7BPaP2XX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 21, 2024

The joke made it into his 2019 special “Irresponsible,” which was filmed in London. In the bit, Kevin invites fans into his bedroom as he recounts how he spit on Eniko’s forehead during an intimate moment. He admitted that he was inspired by something he’d seen while watching explicit adult content.

The exchange of bodily fluids failed to amp up the heated moment in the desired way and instead led to a discussion about the couple’s consumption of porn.

He joked that Eniko told him, “‘I don’t care that you watch porn. Don’t be stupid enough to bring the s—t you saw in our house.’ She said, ‘I watch porn all the time. I don’t try to do the s—t that I saw to you.’ I said, ‘Uh, back the f—k up. When did this become a whorehouse?’” The comic said that he struggled to separate reality from his ego after learning she was into “everything.”

Kevin Hart was caught allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Hart with mysterious woman in Lexus, then proceeded to hotel. pic.twitter.com/HyCBJ55gUy — Rarolae.com (@TheRaroLaeBlog) July 19, 2017

“My pride wanted to know what she was watching. … The s—t that I saw, it hurt me. The reason why is because her porn search was the complete opposite of who I am. Everything I saw was big. Everything was big!” he exclaimed.

Kevin continued, “One of the sites wasn’t even porn. It was tall men being active. They were changing lightbulbs, putting s—t on shelves, hanging paintings. What kind of sick s—t is this? What the f—k is this? She was like, ‘What? You can’t do none of that stuff. I like that stuff.’ I went out and bought me one of them grab sticks, you know, the sticks that got the claw on it that you can grab stuff. … Grab stick saved my marriage is what I’m trying to tell y’all.”

The couple began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2016. They share two children, son Kenzo Kash, 6, and daughter Kaori Mai, 3. Kevin’s own wandering eye has stirred controversy in his life after he was caught cheating on Eniko during their first pregancny. He discussed the personal matter in his special “Don’t F—k This Up.”

The entertainer is also a father to daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.