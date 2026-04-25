‘What Did He Say?’: Kevin Hart Reaches His Limit and Cuts Off Interview with Cam’ron After One Question—and It All Traces Back to One Name

Kevin Hart has no interest in revisiting his issues with the man behind his first feature film role. The comedian-turned-actor got his start in the early 2000s.

Hart, 46, starred in the 2002 comedy “Paper Soldiers,” as a rookie burglar trying to make money with advice from his incompetent crew of friends.

The film was written, directed, and produced by music executive Damon Dash. The cast included several artists from Dash’s former Roc-A-Fella Records, including Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, and Cam’ron.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

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Fast-forward to 2026, all the men have become successful in their own ways, which is debatable. Cam’ron briefly crossed paths with Hart, as mentioned during a recent installment of his “Talk With Flee” show this week.

The Dipset rapper began by telling his audience about an encounter he had with Hart about possibly appearing on the program. Apparently, the “Oh Boy” hitmaker’s request was immediately declined.

“I said, ‘Kev, could you come in and do the show? Just give me a minute.’ He said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I said, ‘Kev, I just need one question.’ He said, ‘No, I’m not doing it, Cam. I know what’s going on. You think I don’t see what’s going on? This is the most dangerous show in the world that you got going on right now,’” the Harlem-bred emcee recalled.

But one question about Dash caused the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor to leave the interview mere minutes after showing up.

Hart did appear on camera moments later and even sat down at the desk with Cam’ron.

After starting with a softball question about the viral clip of Hart saying “damn” in reaction to learning Golden Globe winner Don Cheadle’s age, Cam turned up the heat on his surprise guest.

“Your very first movie you did, I was actually in it,” Cam’ron reminded Hart, before delivering a question that came off a bit offense.

“When you see Dame Dash today, what do you think?” The Philadelphia native immediately stood up and exited the studio without saying a word.

“What did he say about Dame?” one social media user asked after viewing the clip.

Cam broke out laughing, then announced his love for Hart and his entourage. A clip of the hilarious exchange between the two entertainers ignited mixed commentary on the Revolt YouTube channel.

“The best answer he could’ve [given]. Even Dame gone respect that,” expressed one commenter in response to Hart purposely not giving his thoughts on the former head of Roc-A-Fella Records.

Similarly, someone proclaimed, “The walkout was the answer.” However, another person was not amused by the Dash question, saying, “I’m glad Kevin left instead of engaging in Cam’s bulls–t.”

“Kevin said not today, not today,” joked a commenter. Another person reflected on Hart and Dash’s past together. They wrote, “Dame [has] been lighting Kev up for years, so glad to see he didn’t kick the man while he’s down.”

Cam’Ron explained later on the show that he thought it was “legit” and “fair” question. He said, “It wasn’t no slight, either. It was genuine for me.”

Hart is now a global superstar who has conquered the movie box office, while Cam’ron, 50, turned his platinum-selling rap career into an equally successful media career.

Dash, 54, may have helped spotlight Hart and Cam on a worldwide stage, but his own public perception took a hit in 2005 when he was forced to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Court documents claimed he is more than $25 million in debt and his personal assets are only worth $4,350.

Dash has repeatedly taken credit for discovering Hart. He believes casting the comedian in “Paper Soldiers,” as well as the 2003 “Death of a Dynasty” comedy film starring Charlie Murphy and Rashida Jones, introduced Kevin to a larger audience.

By 2024, Dash blasted Hart for not supporting him enough during an interview with “The Art Of Dialogue. “He won’t help me promote anything I’m doing. To be honest, to me, the amount of people that I actually put on, I should never be broke, ever in life,” said Dame.

“It seems like the people that I help the most, they end up resenting me the most. I don’t know why,” the outspoken entrepreneur added.

Dash also had a rocky personal and business relationship with Cam’ron that stems back to behind-the-scenes Roc-A-Fella Records turmoil in the 2000s.

Cam’ron signed to Roc-A-Fella Records in 2001. Dame later floated the idea of his fellow Harlemite serving as vice-president at the label. That move stirred tension and forced a permanent split between Dash and Jay-Z.

👤CAM'RON👤



💿LETTER TO DAME DASH💿



◻️TELLS EVERYTHING THAT'S BEEN GOING ON BETWEEN HIM AND DAME DASH◻️



🚨FULL SONG PREMIERING AT 5PM EST ON TALK WITH FLEE🚨 pic.twitter.com/S4VcTkDEeJ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 21, 2026

Cam’ron and Dash have traded shots for years, arguing over Roc-A-Fella’s collapse, his link with 50 Cent, and more.

He brought it to music in January 2025 with the freestyle, “Letter To Dame, on Talk With Flee. On the track, Cam’ron rapped, “You was in an $800K hole… that s–t, I was sick about. Came with a million-dollar shovel, tried to dig you out. Act like I did something wrong.”

Cam’ron, Dame Dash, and Kevin Hart will likely keep adding to this saga. Fans stay locked in—even when the response is silence, like a mid-interview walkout.

The “Purple Haze” emcee also used the track to advise Dash to worry about his child support and IRS debt.