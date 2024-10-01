‘Not a Single Person Has Come Out to Defend Diddy’: Kevin Hart Dodges Baby Oil Questions In Front of Wife Eniko Days After Shocking Clip of Him and Naked Model at Diddy Party Resurfaces

Like Leonardo DiCaprio, comedian Kevin Hart is distancing himself from the recent controversies surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, making it clear that he wants no part in the unfolding drama.

Recently, Hart was approached by a paparazzo asking about the now-infamous “freak offs” linked to Diddy’s wild parties, but Hart made it clear he wasn’t interested in discussing the topic.

Video on the Daily Mail shows the “Jumanji” star and his wife Eniko Hart were out for dinner at LAVO in West Hollywood when a reporter approached him with a direct question: “Hey, Kevin, when you hosted for Diddy did you catch any baby oil?”

Comedian Kevin Hart is now distancing himself from his former friend Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is under indictment for several charges connected to his wild parties. (Photos: LOL Network/YouTube; @diddy/Instagram )

Hart, always quick on his feet, responded, “When I hosted for Diddy? You’re asking the wrong person the wrong question.”

Despite Hart’s clear disinterest, the interlocutor pressed on, asking if he thought Diddy, now embroiled in a serious federal investigation, would be safe in prison.

The Bad Boy founder, whose was instrumental in the careers of artists like Mary J. Blige, Usher Raymond, The Notorious B.I.G. and more, was recently arrested and charged with a three-count indictment including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Hart stuck to his stance, saying again, “Wrong person, wrong question.”

When the Daily Mail posted the story, the comments section erupted.

Some fans took the comedian’s refusal to engage as suspicious, with one person commenting, “Hart part of that ‘don’t ask don’t tell’ group. He knows exactly what he did. Not a single person has come out to defend Diddy.”

Adding, “Everyone has distanced themselves. Can’t wait for these chips to start falling.”

Others went even further, with one person writing, “Kevin Hart rose to fame so instantly, it makes people wonder what he had to do for his success.”

Katt Williams calls Kevin Hart an industry PLANT!!🚨 pic.twitter.com/HM7AG8I8wt — Puppy Churro (@lalawosala) January 3, 2024

Another commented, “Don’t worry Kevin, the videos will reveal it all. You ain’t innocent in this.”

There were even comparisons to rats fleeing a sinking ship, as one person suggested, “I think Kevin was probably in the inner inner circle.”

Someone else stated, “Since Diddy got busted, a lot of celebs are having sleepless nights.”

These public comments and relentless paparazzi questions come on the heels of a resurfaced video showing Hart at one of Diddy’s notorious listening parties for his “Dirty Money” album.

In the decade-old clip, Hart, with a mic in hand, is seen commentating on the party’s scene— a dimly lit room filled with candles, women in bikinis, and one naked in a bathtub.

Hart can be heard saying, “When you have a scene like this, you have to bring bosses with you. As you see, it’s female-friendly,” joking about the woman in the tub as being “butt bald” naked.

The video takes an odd turn when the woman’s hair catches fire from a nearby candle, prompting Hart to ask the cameraman, “Did you get that?” while laughing.

The footage underscores the wild nature of Diddy’s infamous parties, but Hart is keen to steer clear of any connection to the latest controversies. He’s already dealt with personal turmoil, most notably the highly publicized scandal in 2017 when he admitted to cheating on his wife, Eniko, during a trip to Las Vegas. This misstep almost ended his marriage.

In a deposition tied to a civil lawsuit filed by his former friend, Jonathan “JT” Jackson, Hart claimed that he was under the influence of “molly” during his encounter with Montia Sabbag.

This tryst, which was filmed, became the focal point of Hart’s legal woes with Jackson.

Jackson is suing Hart for $12 million, arguing that Hart’s Instagram post addressing the accusations that Jackson tried to use the tape as extortion did not meet the terms of an agreement between the two. Jackson claims the post did not sufficiently clear his reputation, making it hard for him to secure acting jobs.

Hart, already juggling one scandal, clearly has no interest in being dragged into another.