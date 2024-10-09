‘Where Is Kevin?’: Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hasn’t Posted the Comedian Since He Was Bombarded with Diddy Questions 

Kevin Hart‘s history with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has come under a microscope following the hip-hop mogul’s arrest on facing federal charges for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution last month.

The comedian is among the many celebrities who have been caught in the crosshairs for attending Diddy’s infamous parties, which he has hosted since the early 2000s.

United States Attorney Damian Williams accused the disgraced producer of hosting “freak offs” events, where individuals would engage in sexual acts. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the “Act Bad” rapper allegedly filmed the sex parties and threatened to expose the recordings as an intimidation tactic against his alleged abuse victims.

Numerous videos of Hart at Diddy’s parties have surfaced online since his Sept. 16 arrest. The “Ride Along” actor has been trolled relentlessly about the matter online and even approached by paparazzi asking about his participation.

But now it seems, Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, has been dragged into the maelstrom, as they both face the wrath of online critics.

Social media users continue to troll married couple Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart over unproven speculation that the “Fight Night” actor is involved in Sean “Diddy Combs’ sexual assault scandal. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Airbnb; Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality)

Both the 40-year-old model and her husband’s respective Instagram pages were flooded with comments about Hart’s affiliation with the now-indicted Diddy, so much so that it appears Eniko has stopped sharing images of Hart on her page.

For example, trolls launched attacks on the couple’s Sept. 29-dated collaborative Instagram post celebrating their daughter Kaori Mai’s fourth birthday. One comment read, “Still pretending everything is normal and acting like your eyes [are] blind is crazy! How did you sleep, bro?”

Another commenter took issue with the Diddy backlash overshadowing a 4-year-old girl’s celebration, writing, “I agree on the Diddy s— but this is a child, y’all need to chill. Comment under Kevin’s stuff or another one of their posts.”

Instagram users voiced their criticism under additional posts. On Oct. 6, Kevin shared a video of himself working out in the gym. Two people joked, “You [were] invited to join Diddy’s jail party. Just don’t forget baby oil” and “Buddy is sweating with these diddy allegations lol.”

A third bluntly asked, “What were you doing at them Diddy parties?”

Footage of Hart attending Diddy’s livestreamed “Last Train to Paris” album release party in 2010 resurfaced following the federal indictments. In the clip, the “Fight Night” actor was surrounded by bikini-clad women in a hot tub as he shouted out rapper Fabolous and singer Trey Songz.

“When you have a scene like this, you have to bring bosses with you. As you see, it’s female-friendly. We got a female, she’s butt-bald [naked]. That’s what I call it. Raw dog. I’m about to jump in the tub myself,” Hart says into a microphone.

When recently asked about his association with Diddy while with his wife in West Hollywood, California, the 45-year-old Laugh Out Loud founder dodged the question when a paparazzo, asked, “When you hosted for Diddy did you catch any baby oil?”

“When I hosted for Diddy?” Kevin responded as Eniko walked ahead of him out of the camera frame. “You asking the wrong person the wrong question. It’s not a good question,” he continued.

As Kevin continues to deal with the fallout from Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering allegations, Eniko appears to be trying to distance herself from the controversy.

The comedian’s wife has not shared any images with Kevin on her Instagram page since Aug. 24. On that date, she uploaded a video and photo recap of the Hart family enjoying her 40th birthday and the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

One observer who noticed asked, “Where is Kevin?”

After finalizing the divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, in Nov. 2011, Kevin Hart married Eniko on Aug. 13, 2016. Eniko gave birth to Kenzo Kash Hart on Nov. 21, 2017. Kaori Mai Hart was born on Sept. 29, 2020.

In addition, Kevin Hart has two children with Torrei Hart, 19-year-old Heaven Leigh Hart and 16-year-old Hendrix Hart. Both of Kevin’s marriages have been marred by infidelity on his part.

While many social media users have chosen to find Kevin guilty in the court of public opinion, the stand-up comic has not been charged with any crimes related to Diddy’s three-count federal indictment.

Diddy pleaded not guilty and is currently being detained without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. If convicted, the Grammy Award winner could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors also claimed investigators discovered 1,000 bottles of “freak off supplies” in the form of baby oil and lubricant during a law enforcement raid of the record executive’s Miami and Los Angeles residences in March 2024.

Multiple accusers have also sued Diddy for sexual assault and other unlawful sex-related acts. NBC News reported on Oct. 1 that attorney Tony Buzbee revealed he is representing 120 defendants across 25 states.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, opened the floodgates of litigation against the Harlem native by suing him under New York’s Adult Survivors Act in November 2023. Both sides reached an out-of-court settlement for undisclosed terms that same month.

After first denying any wrongdoing, Diddy eventually acknowledged his violent behavior was “inexcusable” once CNN published a video of him assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. However, he later claimed that their relationship was “toxic” and that they had been cheating on each other during the nearly decade-long relationship.



“Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. These toxic relationships were mutual,” his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement after his arrest.

“Now he is trying to be better for the rest of his days. If there’s one thing we’ve seen, we should stand with people who are trying to get the help they need.”

