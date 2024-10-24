A Tale of Two Executives: Diddy and Abercrombie’s Ex-CEO Charged with Sex Trafficking—Why Does One Walk Free?

Sean “Diddy” Combs has experienced a shocking fall from grace over the past 12 months. The 54-year-old music mogul went from accepting Lifetime Achievement Awards to facing a federal racketeering and sex trafficking case.

Like Diddy, former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has also been accused of sex trafficking. Unlike Diddy, the 80-year-old businessman was allowed to post bond on Tuesday after his arrest.

Social media calls out double standard after Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mark Jeffries receives bail on sex trafficking charges while Diddy awaits trial in jail. (Photo by David Pomponio/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications; Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

According to NBC News, Jeffries was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Oct. 22. He was later charged with sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution.

The 15-count federal indictment also charged two of Jeffries’ associates, Matthew Smith, 61, and James Jacobson, 71. All three defendants will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York on Friday, Oct. 25.

Jeffries, Smith, and Jacobson are accused of using “force, fraud, and coercion” to traffic men as part of a prostitution enterprise between December 2008 and March 2015 involving 15 victims.

“As alleged in the indictment, former CEO of Abercrombie Michael Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and their recruiter James Jacobson used their money and influence to prey on vulnerable men for their own sexual gratification,” United States Attorney Breon Peace stated on Tuesday.

Domestic and international travel arrangements were arranged for the alleged victims to meet with Jefferies in New York as well as hotels in Italy, France, Italy, Morrocco, England, and Saint Barthelemy. The lawsuit states that “exclusive” staff were hired and brought in to supervise the men at “Sex Events” and to control who exited and who came in.

“The Staff also provided JEFFRIES, SMITH and the men who attended with alcohol, muscle relaxants known as “poppers,” lubricant, Viagra and condoms, among other items,” the suit explains. It also notes that there was a “referral system and interview process” before engaging in most activity, adding that attendees “did not leave the Sex Events until JEFFRIES and SMlTH decided they were over.”

Some were even injected with a substance that made them erect when they were “physically incapable or unwilling” to perform, the prosecutors allege.

Following his arrest, Jefferies was released on a $10 million bond and the court ordered him to home detention with GPS monitoring. He also cannot travel without approval and has to surrender his passport.

The accusations and charges have some similarities to Diddy’s federal case.

Diddy pled not guilty following his Sept. 16 arrest when federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York charged him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A federal appeals court judge ruled that Diddy must remain incarcerated until his trial date in May 2025. The three-time Grammy Award winner is reportedly being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn after being denied bond three times.

Diddy’s lawyers have argued their client should be released while he awaits trial. Initially, a judge rejected his $50 million bond proposal that offered house arrest with GPS monitoring and strict limits on visitors and equity of his and his mother, Janice Combs’ properties.

“Indeed, hardly a risk of flight, he is a 54-year-old father of seven, a U.S. citizen, an extraordinarily successful artist, businessman, and philanthropist, and one of the most recognizable people on earth,” his legal team wrote in a court appeal according to USA Today.

Accused sex trafficker Jeffries being free compared to Diddy, who was accused of similar charges, being locked up led to social media users questioning if there is a legal and media double standard in both cases.

“Why isn’t the Abercrombie & Fitch CEO getting as much press as Diddy?” an X user asked. Someone else posted, “Y’all better give the Abercrombie & Fitch CEO the same energy y’all giving Diddy lmao.”

Another tweet read, “The CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch and his cronies were granted bail for their alleged illegal sex trafficking ring. They all were able to make bail, yet the Black guy couldn’t… Puffy is getting a reminder that he’s Black in [the] USA. How can he get a fair trial? Don’t do crime.”

One X user pushed back on unproven conspiracy theories speculating that there was a direct connection between the allegations against Diddy and Jeffries.

The person tweeted, “People are asking if the Abercrombie & Fitch dude is tied to Diddy. You all are reaching. These are just some nasty ass old ugly white dudes who were doing their own illegal sh-t and got caught.”

In addition to federal charges, Diddy has been hit with numerous civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, rape, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a New York Adult Survivors Act lawsuit against him in November 2023. Both parties quickly reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount.

In May 2024, CNN released surveillance footage from March 2016 of Combs physically assaulting Cassie inside a Los Angeles hotel. The “It’s All About the Benjamins” rapper released an apology video without mentioning her name.

Since then, the Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with over 120 lawsuits detailing similar accusations, including allegedly supplying a substance known now as “pink cocaine” at his “freak off” parties.

A bag of pink powder was found in Diddy’s hotel room by federal prosecutors during his arrest.

Diddy’s adopted son, Quincy Brown, recently spoke out on behalf of his siblings in support of their father. Quincy wrote on Instagram, “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”