‘Y’all Mad at Kev, Why?’: Kevin Hart’s Black Caddie Bit at the Masters Draws Heat as Golf Fans Erupt Over Him Taking It Too Far on the Course

Actor Kevin Hart may know that he is a big fan of golf, and the sport is also a hobby of the “Ride Along” star.

Kevin Hart teamed up with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau after a FaceTime call to discuss his deal with SWAG Golf last week, a move that led to the comedian popping up at the Par 3 Contest during the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

However, the comedian’s appearance and jokes amongst a large crowd of passionate golf enthusiasts have some folks clutching their pearls, saying he took it too far this time.

Kevin Hart’s debut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, goes left. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Augusta National/Getty Images)

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Hart was one of two celebrities included in the event, which came about after the actor partnered with DeChambeau for SWAG Golf. The comedian shared the video promo with his fans on April 3, and it featured the two men on a FaceTime call. The funny video was captioned, “No one asked us, but we’re in. #swagpartner.”

DeChambeau told ESPN how Hart’s appearance as his caddie came about.

“We filmed a little video back a couple of months ago called ‘Caddie Talk,’ and he’s just getting into golf, and we said, ‘Let’s do something fun together,'” DeChambeau said. “Now he’s got the job here at the Par 3 contest.”

“We’ll see how the day goes. I think it depends on how he’s putting,” Hart joked. “Naturally, if he’s not doing what I ask or require, then I step in and I do the job myself.”

The stand-up comic even got a chance to play during the outing and joked, “I was built for this,” before sinking a ball into the water.

Despite his bad shot, DeChambeau celebrated and picked 5-foot-5 Hart up as if he’d killed it, but the optics weren’t good. “Can we not do this? My goodness, the cringe,” added one fan after viewing footage of the event.

"I WAS BUILT FOR THIS!" 😂



Rate Kevin Hart's swing ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Wd4PWrXgvy — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2026

Former NFL star Jason Kelce was another celebrity guest at the event, but the many golf fans weren’t happy about famous folks being included in the event after footage was shared online.

“This is as embarrassing as it gets for this tournament,” added another. “Nobody wants to see this. Same with Kelce.” Another said, “This shouldn’t be happening at the Masters. I love Kevin Hart. But this is a disgrace of the Masters. F ESPN.”

However, it seems that golf fans may have had an issue with Hart in particular for reasons that speak for themselves. “Did I just watch Kevin Hart try to hit a golf ball at Augusta? This degrades the elegance and sanctity of Augusta and the Masters. Keep this garbage away from this tournament,” said one person.

“I understand and agree the Par 3 event should be a fun event. What it should NOT be is a clown show. Unfortunately, that’s what ESPN is turning it into,” replied another person.

But not everyone was as bothered as some Hart fans still praised him, writing, “Y’all mad at Kev, why? Clearly he won’t be on the real tourney. He’s great man.”

Despite the negative Nellies, Hart expressed that he enjoyed the experience.

“I have to be honest and say that for the first time I got to experience something that truly was above and beyond the hype that it receives,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Attending @themasters was a mind blowing experience,” he continued. “Major thank you to @themasters & @brysondechambeau for making this happen. Being able to caddy and have a bird’s eye pov was INSANE!!!!! I had the time of my life….I am an official lover of the sport of golf…. The bug bit me hard!!!!!!!!! I can’t wait to do it all over again!!!!! P.S @haotong66 you are THE MAN!!!!!! My guy!!!!!! “

Storyteller and golf enthusiast Jacques Slade, known as @kusto online, said what most were thinking in an Instagram video he captioned, “Saying the quiet parts out loud.”

Slade called out Jason Kelce for “bullying the grass” and lying on the green before laying into Hart and the historical background of the Masters.

“And Kevin Hart, for the love of all things holy, out there being funny, making jokes. How could you?” he said with a sarcastic tone, signaling the outrage online. “These new people, they show up with energy, vibes, they show up with undeniable enthusiasm.”

Slade said this year’s Masters’ tournament was missing “that Old school Augusta silence, the kind that makes a man question his swing and his purpose. We’re ruinning the purity of the sport, destroying the tradition of the masters.”

He continued, “Back then, the message was clear. Black folks could carry the bag, just don’t get too comfortable carrying the moment.”

Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest was the prelude to the Masters Tournament, which began the following day at Augusta National Golf Club.

Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, former NBA star Blake Griffin, ESPN personality Pat McAfee, tennis Hall of Famer Andy Roddick, and Kai Trump, daughter of Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump, and granddaughter of Donald Trump, were also in attendance at the Masters tournament that lasted through Sunday.