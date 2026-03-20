‘What Did I Do to These People?’: Kevin Hart Looks Flat-Out Shaken as Fans Say His Own Jokes Finally Came Back to Break Him

Comedian Kevin Hart is well known for his award-winning stand-up comedy and films like “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and “Central Intelligence” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. However, it isn’t a performance or one of the comedian’s hilarious punchlines that has folks howling online this week.

A moment meant to pay homage to the funny man completely backfired, and now he’s in panic, wondering if the jokes he’s told over the past few decades have finally caught up to him.

Kevin Hart is not happy with his new wax figure at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

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Hart was taken aback by the museum’s wax figure of the 47-year-old actor, and he is convinced it looks nothing like him.

The Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, appears to have lightened Hart’s skin on the figure.

In response, Hart shared a hilarious video set to the theme song from the HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” with text over the video that reads, “I know this ain’t Kevin Hart.”

“WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people? This is an attack,” the actor wrote with several laughing-crying emojis. “Who in the f—k is this?????? At this point, these museums are just trying to make me cry ….. This s—t has to stop…. I demand a redo d—n it!!!!!!!”

Several people reacted to the post, including actress Gabrielle Beauvais, who replied with several laughing crying emojis, and actress Holly Robinson Pete, who noted the figure’s lighter skin.

“What shade of foundation is that?? Cinnamon swirl? Kev is mocha,” one said, another sait it looked like, “The Sammy Sosa version of Kevin Hart.”

“This is the worst one I’ve ever seen of anyone,” added another eagle-eyed fan, to which several others agreed.

The “Jumanji” actor faced even more ridicule when people gave him a belly of nicknames from “Kelvin Heart” and Devin Hart to “Kelvin Hat” and more.

One user joked, “When you order your wax figure off Temu,” to which another replied, “I know Kristoff St. John when I see him.”

Another user thought the wax figure was so bad that they advised him to sue for slander, writing, “You may be entitled to compensation.”

Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have starred in several films together, and the two actors are also good friends. Several fans joked about their bro-hood while referencing the wax figure. One fan joked, “Who mixed Kevin and Dwayne together?”

Meanwhile, Johnson felt otherwise because, “It’s PERFECT, Don’t change a thing.”

The backlash over Hart’s wax figure reminded many of the reaction that followed the unveiling of Dwyane Wade’s Miami statue, which also sparked widespread criticism and confusion over its design.

Wade’s eight-foot sculpture was unveiled back in 2024 by the Miami Heat franchise during a ceremony outside the Kaseya Center in Miami, and it did not capture the baller’s likeness in the least.

In both cases, viewers have been quick to question how such public representations come together, with the conversation turning less about the subjects themselves and more about why the final result ended up prompting such immediate and vocal disappointment online.

Wade was at the ceremony and said, “That’s crazy. I can’t believe that. Who is that guy?”

No word yet on whether the museum is making a new figure of Hart. Johnson, though, had a suggestion. “The only change I’d make is to make it even smaller,” he wrote. “Keebler Elf size.”







