‘He Loves Him Some Nilla’: Jamie Foxx Sparks Outrage with Shocking Public Outing Alongside White Girlfriend Who Is as Young as His Daughter

Jamie Foxx and his new lady tried to enjoy an intimate night out over the weekend as paparazzi captured photos of them, leaving fans scoffing at the actor’s pattern of dating white women.

Pictures of the 56-year-old “Ray” actor holding hands with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp as they left Catch Steak restaurant in Los Angeles hit the internet on Friday and have circulated everywhere.

Seemingly loving each other’s company, the two zipped out of the restaurant and later hopped into his flashy red Ferrari F8 before driving away.

Jamie Foxx comes under fire after critics accuse him of only dating white women. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Foxx can be seen wearing oversized Wayfarer sunglasses, a black Amiri hoodie and matching sweatpants in video footage posted by The Daily Mail. Huckstepp was also looking sporty in an all-black two-piece while holding a matching leather jacket. As the “Dreamgirls” star put her in the car, he said, “Watch your coat, baby.”

Another image of the two holding hands by shared on Instagram by People magazine, where fans were quick to weigh in about the Academy Award winner’s love for white women.

“He loves him some nilla,” one person remarked, while another asked, “What’s up with him and these white women?”

Some users expressed frustration, with one stating, “He don’t date sisters,” only to be corrected by a jokester who said, “I’m sure he dates sisters, mother’s, aunt’s, etc.”

The conversation continued with one user adding, “He has some serious identity issues.”

Another said, “Never give their own a shot and nothing wrong with dating outside your race but when it’s all you date is my issue.”

“And yall dragged his daughter for not marrying black,” joked a third person. “Yall knew damn well that apple didn’t fall to far from that tree. Lol. BTW I thought this was ye for a min.’

Foxx’s dating résumé is interesting, to say the least, including several high-profile relationships with a roster of non-black women. The mother of his eldest daughter, Corinne, is U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline, who is white. Corinne is also colorblind, recently marrying Joe Hooten, a white television executive, in September.

Additionally, Foxx’s youngest daughter, Anelise, was born to Kristin Grannis, another white woman.

JAMIE FOXX AND DAUGHTERS ATTEND SAG AWARDS https://t.co/MLPbtA1FPp pic.twitter.com/e1wFZZ6mv7 — BCK (@officialbck) January 20, 2020

Between 2013 and 2019, Foxx was in a widely publicized relationship with actress Katie Holmes, who was previously married to Tom Cruise. However, he often shied away from revealing their status when asked during interviews.

So frequently does the “In Living Color” star date white women, that rumors spread he was cloned after his mystery illness in 2023.

Foxx used that as a joke during his acceptance speech this past spring at the Producers Award at the African American Film Critics Association’s 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards for his company Foxxhole Productions.

“I’ll tell you in my way it will be called ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community,” Foxx said.

“N—gas will come up with anything… ‘He’s a clone!’” he recalled. “Even when they saw me out, ‘That ain’t him. That ain’t no god-dang Jamie. That’s a clone.’”

The “Blame It (on the Alcohol)” singer continued, setting up the joke, “I’m on the boat [waving] ‘That’s a clone.’ I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse and I’m taking a picture, ‘That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone.’”

“Then they saw me with a white girl, ‘That’s Jamie! You know he loves those white b—ches.’ That’s why I didn’t think I was gonna get this award. I’m not Black enough,” he said landing the joke to the crowd.

Foxx has not exclusively dated white women. Over the past 20 years, he has dated many women of color including Sela Vave, Leila Arcieri, allegedly his former co-star Garcelle Beauvais, and even Stacey Dash.

However, his relationship with Huckstepp could be pretty serious since she’s been in Foxx’s life for at least two years and was a part of his support system as he pushed through the recovery from a medical complication.

The two were first spotted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and then again at the August 2022 world premiere of the actor’s vampire flick “Day Shift.”

Still going strong, Foxx and 30-year-old Alyce were spotted walking side-by-side leaving Nobu Malibu on Sept. 23, a day after Corrine’s wedding. Though race and age could be a non-issue for some, it clearly is for others.

“Dating a woman same age was his daughter, weird,” said one person, as another added, “Anyone who dates partners that are the same age as their kids….nope!!”