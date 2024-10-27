‘Khloe Is Black Now?’: Khloé Kardashian Faces Blackfishing Allegations After Critic Point Out Her Dramatically Dark Skin

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has turned into social media users keeping a watchful eye on the ever-changing appearances of the famous family.

Khloé Kardashian is just one of the sisters who has undergone a dramatic transformation throughout the years that has several people questioning if their eyes are playing tricks on them.

Newly released photos of the Good American clothing brand co-founder especially drew attention to her figure and darker skin complexion. Neither criticisms are new, but the renewed attention has some convinced Khloé and her mom, Kris Jenner, wear “24/7 365 Plastic Masks.”

Last Halloween, Khlow was also accused of blackfishing after she, Kim, and two friends dressed up at Bratz Dolls for a festive photo shoot. This year was no different.

Khloe Kardashian’s darker complexion in new photos for Halloween takes fans by surprise. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The mother-daughter duo snapped photos in Halloween attire, Jenner dressed as Snow White, and Khloé matched her two children — daughter True and son Tatum, whom she shares with Cleveland Cavaliers player and ex Tristan Thompson — in black and white skeleton jumpsuits.

The images were taken at Khloe’s “cousins pumpkin party” last weekend and posted on Snapchat.

These days, the 40-year-old reality star is also back to sporting dark brown hair, a departure from the blond tresses she played around with earlier in the year. The significant difference in Kris and her daughter’s complexion caused many to wonder, “What in the Factune Filter brick wall” in the comment section after Page Six posted the photos on Instagram.

Focusing on her mother another said, “Kris looks like the filter wasn’t ready for the pic.”

The post also provoked one person to ask, “Khloe is black now?”

Like her sisters Kim and Kourtney, Khloé has Armenian and a mix of Irish, Dutch, and English roots, though she has long been rumored to be half-Black amid claims that she is O.J. Simpson’s lovechild.

Khloe’s father, Robert Kardashian, was famously a part of the legal counsel who helped the former NFL star get acquitted in the 1995 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Critics have long expressed disdain for the Kardashian sisters, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, whom Kris shares with ex-husband Bruce Jenner. On several occasions, the five women have been called to task for excessively tanning their skin, wearing braids, and generally benefiting from Black culture, especially its men.

Since the Jenner and Kardashian crew became television stars in the mid-2000s, Khloe has also faced accusations of going under the knife for a BBL, nose job, and countless face tune-ups via fillers.

Khloe Kardashian back in her white woman bag, good for her pic.twitter.com/yYLOG0qcVU — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 17, 2023

In 2021, Khloe ’fessed up to tweaking her nose and using botox, and in October of this year, she said she used fillers to correct a “dent” in her cheek that was left behind from a 2022 surgery to remove a melanoma tumor.

Still, speculation suggests much more has been done. One Instagram user wrote, “It’s sad to see people literally rearrange their entire face and body and STILL use filters.” When more images were shared on other accounts, she faced additional criticism.

“KHLOE looks like Wendy Williams in this second pic,” read a comment. Another onlooker zoomed in on her slim figure and said, “That Ozempic is working overtime.” Despite naysayers theories about her 40-pound weight loss, she says her new figure was created in the gym.