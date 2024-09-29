‘She Should Have Used Her Original Face’: Kylie Jenner Slammed for Wearing Dress with Her Face On It After Years of Criticism of Her Plastic Surgery

Viewers who have been “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” for nearly two decades know that tuning into the lives of the popular family also means bearing witness to the ever-evolving appearances of the famous sisters.

Notably, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and the youngest of the brood, Kylie Jenner, have bewildered people with their thin-to-suddenly fuller lips, enhanced backsides, and more.

Kylie, 26, once claimed that her upgraded face was the result of expertly applied makeup and good lighting, though after initially denying plastic surgery rumors, she ultimately came clean about indulging in occasional fillers in 2015.

Fans and critics alike, however, have remained steadfast in analyzing the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s face, including new speculation that she underwent a cheek implant surgery in the nick of time to impress photographers in France.

The billionaire businesswoman is among the celebrities who jetted to Paris Fashion Week. In between turning heads in a black and white, fitted Schiaparelli dress, Kylie gave her Instagram followers a peek into what appeared to be a fitting session.

In two photos shared in her Sept. 27 Story posts, she showed off a black, customized strapless gown that was covered in pearlescent beads recreating her face.

Balmain designer Oliver Rousteing is responsible for the 2025 Spring/Summer garb that spurred thousands of reactions.

British Vogue described the look as “a compliment of the highest order, Jenner is proof you simply must be your own biggest fan.” But elsewhere online, the comments were far less kind. When the images were reshared by The Shade Room, one person quipped, “Should’ve put her old face on it.”

Another unimpressed onlooker said the fashion choice was a symptom of the mother of two being self-absorbed. They wrote, “Do you know how much you have to be conceited with yourself to wear some [s**t] like that lol.”

Someone else declared her the “Plastic queen” as a fourth individual said “Anna Wintour is probs gagging.” Although the criticism is impossible to miss, there was also a sampling of comments defending the attire, calling it “cute” and “gorgeous.”

This summer, fans of the long-running reality television show, which now airs on Hulu, witnessed Kylie struggle to cope with backlash over her appearance.

“It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” she told her model sister Kendall Jenner.

She then tearfully explained, “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler” and that she hated “even having this conversation over and over and over again.” Kylie explicitly used her 2023 Paris Fashion Week appearance as evidence of the mixed reactions she deals with.

The reality star shared, “I’ll see other comments like, ‘Because she did it to herself. She f—ked up her face. She had so much surgery.’” In a confessional scene, where she spoke to an off-camera producer, she confided, “I just hear nasty things about myself all the time.”