‘How Are We Gonna Reclaim What Is Ours?’: Kim Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation Following Recent Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian-West is once again facing accusations of appropriating Black culture following a recent cover shoot. Critics have taken to social media blasting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the high-profile magazine.

The 41-year-old was recently unveiled as US Vogue’s cover star for the fashion and lifestyle journal. Titled “I’ve Chosen Myself,” the reality star appeared in a form-fitting Loewe dress with long, straight black hair and a noticeably darker complexion — or just a dark filter on the photo.

The image garnered backlash from critics online, including popular Instagram account Diet Prada, who called out similarities between the fashion designer’s looks in the shoot to those of Black fashion models and singers, including Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, and the late civil rights activist and musician, Nina Simone.

Diet Prada shared a series of side-by-side images of Kim’s Vogue shoot with pictures of the women mentioned.

“Big, brash gold earrings. Elaborate updos with nuff stiff stuff. While they call us vulgar and brash for our style, Kim Kardashian steals our looks,” wrote one Twitter user. “When Black girls do it, it’s ghetto. When White girls do it, it’s Vogue. How are we gonna reclaim what is ours?”

“It’s disappointing that @voguemagazine chose Kim Kardashian for the February issue, doing her best Naomi Campbell impersonation during black history month. Do better, Vogue!! Next time cast @NaomiCampbell,” called out another person.

“We’re 9 days in Black History Month and the folks over at Diet Prada are on Kim Kardashian Knowles ASS!!!” quipped a third person.

This isn’t the first time the SKIMS creator has come under fire for blackfishing — a term coined by journalist Wanna Thompson, in which “white public figures or influencers do everything in their power to appear Black.”

In 2017, while promoting her KKW Beauty line, she posted an image of herself with darker skin and was called out for blackface.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” she said in a statement to The New York Times. “Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it.”



