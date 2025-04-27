‘Probably One of the Reasons They Divorced’: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Dragging Her Feet’ to Cut Ties for Good with Ben Affleck as a ‘Way to Stay’ Attached to Him

The Beverly Hills mansion that once symbolized Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled love story has now become another point of contention between the former couple.

Nearly nine months after listing their sprawling 38,000-square-foot estate for $68 million, the property remains unsold with no serious interest from buyers since the beginning of the year. A new tabloid report is now claiming that differences in how to handle the sale have created yet another hurdle for the exes to overcome.

Sources state that Jennifer Lopez does not want to reduce the price of the $68M mansion she shares with Ben Affleck, despite his wanting to sell at a lower cost.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images,)

According to TMZ, Affleck, 52, appears eager to move forward and is reportedly pushing to lower the asking price significantly, while Lopez, 55, is hesitant to make such a concession.

This reluctance comes despite multiple real estate professionals suggesting the property is substantially overpriced in the current market. The former couple purchased the mansion in May 2023 for nearly $61 million in cash, just months before their relationship began to unravel.

“Ben is very motivated to sell the mansion and wants to lower the price, but JLo is dragging her feet,” a purported insider supposedly told the outlet.

The report claims multiple realtors have advised that the $68 million asking price is “way too high,” with several agents suggesting Ben and JLo need to reduce the price by at least 15% if they hope to attract serious buyers.

The timing for selling such a luxury property couldn’t be worse.

Southern California was devastated by wildfires earlier this year, causing insurance costs to skyrocket.

Sources indicate that the estimated annual insurance for the Beverly Hills mansion now sits at an eye-popping $500,000, which is deterring potential buyers who might otherwise consider the property. Additionally, wealthy buyers are reportedly hunting for bargains in the current market, making the inflated asking price even more problematic.

This isn’t the first setback the former couple has faced in trying to offload their marital home. In September, they accepted a $64 million offer from a New Jersey couple, but the deal fell through when the potential buyers pulled out of escrow due to a death in the family. Since then, the market for ultra-luxury homes has only become more challenging.

The home itself, boasting 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was reportedly never a perfect fit for either star.

“Ben never liked the house,” an insider previously told People magazine. “It’s too far away from his kids.”

Lopez also reportedly thought the property was “too big for her.”

Both have since purchased separate homes – Lopez an $18 million residence near Los Angeles and Affleck a $20 million property in the Pacific Palisades last August.

Social media commenters have been quick to weigh in on the situation, with many suggesting Lopez’s reluctance to lower the price might have deeper emotional roots.

“Just sell the house J. Low, do you really need the money?? Or is a way to stay with Ben? He doesn’t want you!!” wrote one Page Six reader.

A second person said, “Revenge is a dish best served via Beverly Hills real estate! She will never release her connection to him. And his quite recent obsequious flattery of her and her twins makes even more sense now. Good luck, Ben.”

Another commented, “It’s obvious he’s trying to sever every connection to her (with good reason). Just drop the price, get rid of it and move on.”

A fourth noted, “Too much house. It’s probably one of the reasons they divorced.”

Daily Mail readers were equally unsympathetic to the situation.

Ane person commented, “As if selling this mansion is the biggest problem… Affleck’s gonna hear about jlo for the rest of his life! Thus seems that biggest regret in his life won’t be divorcing Garner but marrying Lopez lol.”

Garne is Affleck’s first wife and the mother of his three kids,

As the mansion continues to languish on the market, real estate experts suggest that the former couple may have no choice but to significantly reduce the price or consider alternative arrangements, like one partner buying the other out.

Until then, the massive Beverly Hills estate stands as a monument to a relationship that flourished and faded in the public eye, and now, like with many divorced couples, Affleck and Lopez find that untangling their shared assets may prove just as challenging as navigating their personal lives after separation.