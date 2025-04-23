‘His Wife Dumped Him’: ‘Hollywood Player’ Kevin Costner Spotted with Third Woman Months After Ex-Wife’s Shocking Engagement to Family Friend

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner’s relationship status remains a hot topic of conversation after the “Yellowstone” actor was recently spotted with an unknown woman.

Costner, 70, had a meal with the mystery lady in Los Angeles, according to photos posted online, fueling more gossip about the movie star’s dating life after ending his 20-year marriage.

Kevin Costner has been rumored to be romantically involved with several women following his 2024 divorce from his second wife.(Photo by Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

In the image, the woman can be seen wearing a black button-down sweater with denim jeans while holding a large backpack as Costner appears to walk out behind her.

Several people wondered if the mystery woman was the film director’s personal staff member. Page Six confirmed she has been the California State University alum’s assistant for two years.

“Lunch with the housekeeper?” said one person in the comment section of Page Six‘s report. Another in disbelief said, “No way. This woman is not Costner’s type. I’m thinking relative or maybe an assistant of some kind.”

Yet another person wrote, “I think he has the right to go out to dinner with whoever he wants. He’s a grown man now; he doesn’t have to explain himself to anyone.”

Other readers voiced their opinions about the stories surrounding Costner’s dating life over the last few months.

In September 2004, Costner married Christine Baumgartner at his ranch in Aspen, Colorado. After Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023, they officially finalized the split in February 2024.

His ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May 2023, which was finalized in February 2024. They are parents of three children: a son, Cayden, born May 2007, a second son, Cayden, born Feb. 2009, and a daughter named Grace, who arrived in June 2010.

Costner also has four other children, ranging in age from 28 to 41, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filings. Legal disputes over child support followed, with both parties eventually agreeing to a settlement agreement that included joint custody of the kids. The deal prevented a potentially contentious court trial.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner hit the #SAGAwards looking lovely as usual.



(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/ebsXYQsTRv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 28, 2022

While Baumgartner reportedly sought more than $175,000 per month for child support, Costner was court-mandated to only pay around $63,000 per month. He must also cover expenses such as the children’s healthcare and private school tuition.

Baumgartner has moved on to a new love interest, revealing her engagement to financier Josh Connor, 49, on January 26, 2025. The announcement came just 11 months after she was legally divorced from Costner.

“They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together,” a source told People about Baumgartner and Connor.

Since parting ways with his second wife, Baumgartner, there has been speculation that Costner has linked up with multiple other Hollywood celebrities.

He and “Love Jones” actress Nia Long ignited dating rumors by her sharing a black-and-white photo with Costner on social media.

“The only Kevin I know,” Long wrote on Instagram, adding a beating heart emoji to her caption.

Despite generating curious conversation online with her intimate picture of Costner, she has not publicly addressed the Instagram post.

Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner at Kemo Sabe in Aspen 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/bw9v7KaO60 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) December 29, 2024

Additionally, questions about Costner’s association with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez popped up after the two A-listers were seen together in Aspen in December 2025.

Lopez supposedly being a fan of the Costner-led “Yellowstone” drama television series fueled theories of a possible real-life romance between the two.

Not to mention she is also recently single after finalizing her divorce from fellow actor Ben Affleck in February 2025.

“It’s JLo in disguise!” an Instagram user joked about Costner’s mysterious lunch date. Another said, “Take a good look at the picture! The woman is wearing some kind of wedding ring. This was probably a business lunch. Geez, get a grip or stop lying.”

He portrayed family patriarch John Dutton III on “Yellowstone” for five seasons starting in 2018. His filmography also includes appearances in productions such as “Field of Dreams” (1989), the 1990 epic “Dances with Wolves,” 1992’s “The Bodyguard,” 2012’s “Hatfields & McCoys,” and 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which also featured Affleck.