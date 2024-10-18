‘Ben A Fool for Letting Her Get Away’: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Exchanging Flirty Late-Night Calls and Texts’ with Rapper Drake, Who Hopes to Get His Second Chance at the Singer

Following a breakup from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seems to be spinning the block with an old love interest.



Only this time she didn’t dip back as far as she did when she reconnected with the Marvel Universe star in 2021. Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s but called it off before heading down the aisle.

But the buzz around this potential coupling has the internet all buzzing, with many asking why Lopez won’t just take a beat before exploring another love connection.

According to a new report, the 55-year-old has exchanged a few intimate conversations with Billboard chart-topping rapper, Drake.

Sources say that Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been sexting and sending flirty messages to each other ever since she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. (Photos: Drake/Amy Sussman/Getty Images; @jlo/Instagram)

The two were linked eight years ago, in 2016, when images popped up on social media of Drake and J.Lo making out at a prom-themed party. The industry friends were rumored to be an item for about a year, with people spotting a video of them kissing and snuggling like school kids.

Now, after the Bronx bombshell filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, it seems that the

“God’s Plan” rapper had a plan of his own.

In Touch Weekly reported this week that a purported source revealed some of the details of the two “exchanging flirty late-night calls and texts” over the past few months.

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” the alleged tipster said. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

TÔ MORTAAA, #JenniferLopez e #Drake estão assumidos real oficial. Teve muita dança e até beijo numa fexxxta ontem a noite. pic.twitter.com/T8Gc6y2uHz — Nana Rude (@nanarude) December 30, 2016

The tabloid reports its insider added, “They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile. Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

“It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.”

When the outlet posted that the two seemed to have rekindled a romantic friendship, flirty back and forth, many on social media weighed in.

The age difference between JLo’ and the 37-year-old millennial was not as much of a problem as the actress’s openness to hop into another situation-ship, after saying her separation from Affleck devastated her.

Look at that smile on #Drake 's face though 😂 he was so happy #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/fli2d6fJVE — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 11, 2016

“Oh good lord, cringe city. Can she not ever be on her own? I’m mean seriously 55 and sending sexy selfies,” one person said on Instagram.

“She’ll probably marry him next,” someone else said, as another cosigned saying, “She’ll be engaged soon.”

A fourth comment read, “Seriously @jlo – think of your kids before getting into a new relationship so quickly!! What message are you giving them??”

The noise was just as loud on the X platform where one person wrote, “Please don’t. Either or you.”

Another person didn’t find it that weird, and said, “I’m sure he’s just one of the hundreds who have ‘reached out.’”

For months, fans have been telling Lopez to “stay single,” but have feared that advice has fallen on deaf ears.

Despite saying she’s content with being “alone” in a recent interview, it appears that most people believe she’s intentionally dropping thirst traps to advertise that she’s back on the market.

For the Interview magazine spread, the mother of two posed provocatively in several images where she has her crotch aimed to the camera while wearing a thin bikini, high boots and in one photograph going topless.

One fan wrote under a post sharing the images, “That first pic is the very definition of desperation. It’s sad to see an icon plummet, but we’ve already seen this with Madonna.”

Weeks after filing for divorce, Lopez has up her social media presence, posting sultry selfies and playful posts, including a photo featuring in a sleek all-black turtleneck and jeans, which garnered significant attention from fans and followers alike.

Another picture eye-catching image is a bathroom selfie where she flaunts her derriere in a white swimsuit through the mirror with her signature doe eyes shining at her fans.

Jen on the prowl for her next husband — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) August 31, 2024

Her fashion choices and engaging online persona hint at a confident and liberated Lopez as she appears to be embracing her single status.

Can the Champagne Papi, who debuted a new look this week, make his way back into her options category of men? It doesn’t seem likely, as the “Gigli” actress doesn’t seem to be full throttle for Drake and it is said her “guards are up.”

Drake stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/rOzBxE2LNE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

The Certified Lover Boy is allegedly ready to “drop everything” for Lopez and possibly be the man she needs as a rebound after Affleck, rumors claim.

Which, according to Lopez’s last interview, despite what fans say, won’t be anytime soon after her world “exploded.”

“There’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t,” she said. “I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again, when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, ‘How do I not ever let that happen again?’”

Rumors about the former couple’s separation heightened after they listed their $68 million Los Angeles home for sale in July. Around the same, Lopez took a vacation without Affleck, who celebrated his birthday later that same month on July 24.

Lopez’s birthday is August 15, but days before the “Batman” star’s birthday she held a “Bridgerton”-themed birthday party in the Hamptons.

While she was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones, she said life now feels “lonely, unfamiliar, scary, sad, and desperate” since the breakup. But she’s preparing to move on and for what’s next to come.

“But when you sit in those feelings and go, “These things are not going to kill me,” it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” Lopez declared. “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”

“I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, “No, I’m actually good,” she continued.

No word if Ben Affleck is exploring dating, but he is enjoying his new $20.5 million mansion in Brentwood, California, which he bought after listing their joint home.