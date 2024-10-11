‘This Is Just Pathetic’: Details of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Split Exposed by Furious Friends

After weeks of Censori being absent while West strolled around Tokyo, supporters were beginning to think that the couple had called it quits. Even Censori’s alleged friends were telling media outlets that Censori was becoming disgusted with West for concerning reasons.

Now, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are facing more backlash after the couple have been accused of fabricating their break up to bring hype to follow up to “Vultures 2.”

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori(Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

But now, with Censori reuniting with West, so-called insiders are beginning to think the couple made people believe that they had broken up as another ploy to grab media attention. The Daily Mail reports it was told by an unnamed person close to the situation, “’They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album.

The insider suggested that West and Censori had to come up with a different strategy other than to have Censori continue dressing in her extremely provocative clothes. “They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested. Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about.”

The unnamed mouthpiece continued, “Bianca overexploited her sexuality with his [West] help and now no one cares. So they create some rumours that they are done, play into it by wiping socials and spending time apart and bam, they are back in the public interest.”

According to Daily Mail, “Her friends are starting to think that this is just pathetic.”

Fans reacted to the news on Daily Mail’s site saying, “If they have to pull this sort of stunt to make a “buzz” around his new album he obviously hasn’t got much faith in its ability to stand alone as a work.”

Someone else blamed the both of them for their actions saying, “It takes two to tango….she is not an innocent violet in this saga.”

A third person wrote, “There goes any last drop of concern, that I may have had for the woman. I hope their tedious publicity stunt backfires massively.”

Ye and Censori have been spending some time in Tokyo. While there, Ye had two concerts where he announced that he will be releasing another album called “Bully.” He also debuted a new song to the crowd as well called, “Beauty and the Beast.” Ye’s been busy with the music, seeing as he just released “Vulture 2” in August.

Before becoming Ye’s wife, Censori was an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand in 2020. By 2022, he released a song called “Censori Overload” and by December the pair had elevated their relationship from professional to personal by marrying, apparently. They reportedly had a private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Since then the two have been garnering attention mainly for the choice of extreme fashions that Censori wears when she is out with the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper. Censori will step out in outfits where she is wearing just a skimpy top and a thong, or a see-through top. She even once walked out with nothing more than nude tights and a bra while holding a pillow in front of herself the entire time to cover her body.

While Censori has never been married previously to West, the rapper has been married to Skims founder Kim Kardashian. Their divorce was finalized just one month before West said “I do” to Censori. Together, he and Kardashian have four children.

West is also facing trouble after being accused of hiring people to “tail” Censori during solo outings or with her family and to investigate his ex-wife’s family.

The man hired as Ye’s former director of intelligence in Dec. 2022 has sued the musical genius, claiming he has not been paid for his work. He was allegedly brought in to pay close attention to the Kardashian’s friend group and circle.

NEW: Kanye West (Ye) is being sued by a man claiming to be his former director of intelligence who has alleged the rapper ordered him to orchestrate investigations into both wife Bianca Censori and former in-laws, the Kardashians.



In new court documents, the man anonymously… pic.twitter.com/pdP0mRQBSs — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) October 11, 2024

TMZ obtained the lawsuit which explains that the man was hired to work on West’s presidential run as campaign manager but his role was later changed to “Director of Intelligence.”

He is seeking an unspecified amount for damages for causing emotional distress.