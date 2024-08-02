‘Nobody Goin Say Nothin About His Wife Sitting There Naked??’: Video from Kanye West’s Business Partner Celebration Backfires as Fans Get Second-Hand Embarrassment Looking at His Wife

Kanye West fans and critics alike are still shocked to see his wife, Bianca Censori, remain committed to her provocative attire.

For more than a year, the 29-year-old has turned heads for her nearly nude outfits that leave little to the imagination.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wears nearly nude outfit to his business partner’s celebration dinner with friends. (Photo: @kanyewgst/Instagram)



The public has been slow to get onboard and accept the risqué fashion choices, but the rapper’s inner circle seems to be unfazed by Censori’s consistently nude appearances. Footage and photos captured at a birthday celebration for John Monopoly, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist’s manager, proved just that.

Seated at a table of around 12 people, Censori stood out as she sported a mesh flesh-colored sheer body suit that exposed her breasts.

Fans looking at content from the gathering were baffled by the entire scene as other guests appeared fully clothed and dressed in dark attire, including West, who wore a black hooded sweat shirt, leather jacket, and sweatpants.

“Nobody goin say nothin about his wife sitting there naked??” wrote one person when Monopoly’s video was shared on the Shade Room. Another said, “I’m kind of old school, I don’t know that I would be comfortable with my homies wife/girlfriend sitting with me topless.”

Someone else assumed, “She must CAN NOT wear clothes; strictly forbidden.”

In June, Page Six reported that Censori’s friends believed she was being treated like “some dramatic installation of art” by the rapper. “It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” they said about her trip back home to Australia, where she ditched the overly revealing clothes.

“When you look at all the press, you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect,” the purported friend said.

Still, some Instagram believers are convinced “Kanye got a slave atp,” referring to Censori. Another questioned if the revealing fashion choices were sexually gratifying for the Chicago native. “He has to have a humiliation kink ??”

Kanye West fans are baffled are noticing his wife, Bianca Censori, appears “naked” a birthday dinner for his manager. (Photos: Johnmonopoly/Instagram.)

While another onlooker commented, it was all “Straight foolishness. You can see how this story will end. A gigantic book about her time with Kanye. This will not end well, at all.”

Monopoly also shared a group photo of himself with wife Miatta Johnson, West, and Censori and playfully captioned it “2024 prom pic,” further making it appear as though there were no qualms with the nudity.

But the same can not be said about Dave Chappelle. The comic said that he felt uncomfortable when he dined with the duo months ago.

Kanye West and Bianca are some funny creatures🤣 y’all ask for her to cover up now y’all got it. Happy now? Lmao 🤣🤣 #serwaaAmihere Henry Fitz Gyakie Abena Korkor pic.twitter.com/5ixnVKREGt — CHARLOTTE NICOLE 🕊 (@charllycolegh) April 5, 2024

During a stand-up routine, he allegedly joked that “it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her t-tties and shoved a cork up her p—y and walked out the door,” according to a Reddit user.

The scandal-ridden hip-hop star married his former Yeezy employee in a private ceremony in January 2023. Though she was initially compared to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for her similar wardrobe, dark hair, and general appeal, it is clear that she now stands in a league of her own.