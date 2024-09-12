‘She Had to or be Barred from the Flight’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori ‘Looks Better Covered Up’ In Tokyo Airport, Says Fans Who Are Tired of Her See-Through Wardrobe

Many would assume that Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, prefers her entirely see-through wardrobe choices that even managed to shock comedian Dave Chappelle.

She’s been spotted by paparazzi and fans in some of the most controversial photos with “The College Dropout” rapper wearing practically nothing or barely there outfits everywhere she goes. Some even reveal her body parts.

Kanye West’s wife Biance Censori covered up new look takes fans by surprise. (Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

The 29-year-old architect is popping off again in the news, this time for a shockingly normal and covered up look. Censori was seen in the Tokyo Airport on Sept. 11 with Ye, wearing a cream-colored top with matching bicycle shorts and hat. She wore the exact same look last month when she was spotted with West and three of his kids in South Korea.

Despite the mundane look, Censori clearly drew the line at comfortable footwear. In a sea of slip-on sneakers and slides, Censori stood in kitten-toe heels in a long line through airport security with West and his business partner, Ben Priest.

West and Censori were jetting through Tokyo on their way to Beijing when the surprising snaps were taken by the Daily Mail. The Grammy-winner is promoting his new “Vultures” studio album with collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, and a listening party is set for Sept. 15 on the Chinese island of Hainan. Ye’s last show in China was 16 years ago as part of his “Glow in the Dark” tour.

Considering how strict the indecent exposure rules are in Japan and China, the boundary-pushing Censori would risk jail time and hefty fees by stepping out wearing her typical fabric scraps and see-through mesh.

Last September in Italy, she was seen in photos with West, whose bare butt was sitting in a water taxi as Censori appeared to have her head placed in his lap. They were accused of engaging in a lewd sex act and as a result, they were banned indefinitely from patronizing Venezia Turismo Motascafi, and have faced and investigation for reportedly breaking anti-terror laws.

Kanye West spotted getting topped off in Italy by wife Bianca Censori. 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/0a7vaPprTE — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 29, 2023

But back in the States, it’s a different story. Even during family outings, the model bares all. In August, she opted for a sheer strapless crop top and skin-tight nude leggings while on a shopping spree with her mother, Alexander, and her sisters, Angelina and Alyssia. And dining at white-tablecloth restaurants while proudly bearing her breasts is no big deal.

Rumors continue to swirl that Kanye is a puppetmaster behind the scenes, controlling her risqué wardrobe choices and brainwashing her into thinking they are “royal” and she should “never speak.”

So it’s no surprise that worried onlookers welcomed her new “airport” look, finding it a breath of fresh air.

“She looks better covered up. She obviously knew she would be challenged at the airport,” one person surmised in the comments of The Daily Mail’s article, alluding to the different cultural norms in Japan. Another agreed, saying, “It’s nice to see her covered up for a change.”

One person half-jokingly responded, “She had to or be barred from the flight. Nearly naked isn’t being allowed on flights anymore.”

Though Censori has avoided causing an awkward scene — at least, this time — the fashion police still slammed her for her uninspired clothing choices, expecting more from the controversial model. “Right!! And all the money & access to cute clothes she has & this ridiculous get up is what she chose??” read one.

“Those shoes really? Walking through an airport got to be comfy Not!!” another quipped about her choice of kitten heels.

Perhaps this is the beginning of a shift toward more practical clothing choices. Censori made a major impression when she was caught on security cameras at a burger joint in Melbourne, Australia, last May, fully dressed — notably while her famously controlling husband was away.

After flaunting so many risqué and over-the-top outfits, one observer summed it up when they said, “It’s a story when she has clothes on.”